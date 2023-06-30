Today’s Frankly comes from a more personal place. I offer a short reflection on the things that bring me joy. Distinct from intermittent (and shallow) hits of dopamine from social media “Likes” or shopping or stock investing - joy is a deep, soul-enriching emotion. After listing these things (hint: there are ducks), I had a core realization: despite the accelerating polycrisis, all these things will likely still be available to us even without abundant cheap energy. This message - that after basic needs are met most of the best things in life are (nearly) free - is at the heart of the Great Simplification story and the message that I want to pass on to more humans. Can we shift from wearing an economic lens which fears financial loss to opening our hearts and minds to what truly brings us joy? Can we learn - today - to appreciate the joy from the natural world around us, communing with other humans and animals, discovering beauty or sharing knowledge, as we travel through the Great Simplification?

This past week, creator of Doughnut Economics, Kate Raworth, joined me for a fantastic primer on the need for different economic measurements beyond the material wealth created by a society. As we expand further past planetary boundaries (currently overshooting 7 of 8 as of May 2023), the gap between the standard of living of the materially wealthiest and poorest continues to grow. Increasingly, these shortfalls in both ecological and social well-being of the current economic system are becoming more recognized by the general populace. In this conversation, Kate and I discussed a framework for bringing the human system in line with the biosphere while meeting the needs of everyone.

Can we create systems that keep people from falling down the cracks, while also respecting the limits of our planetary home? Are there governments and businesses already aligning themselves to these principles and shifting to a different way of leading? Could moving towards a holistic system, such as Doughnut Economics, be enough to overcome the energy hungry growth of a global Superorganism? Is the Superorganism in opposition to the Doughnut?

