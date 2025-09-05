The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Cunningham's avatar
Jim Cunningham
2d

clicks & likes are obviously worth much more than Gold

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture