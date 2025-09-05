In this week’s Frankly, I weigh the value of a pound of gold with other things that we derive worth from in our lives – from dollars and bitcoin to...less pecuniary markers. Although gold is simply a metal, it has long been a symbol of wealth in human cultures. Through highlighting other important, sometimes intangible forms of wealth, I encourage the viewer to not only examine what they place the most worth on in their own lives, but also to consider why things have worth to us as humans living in a complex, modern system.

What contributes to the real wealth of your life – and can it be measured and held, or is it something more intangible? And finally, how might our definitions of wealth change if we were -as individuals and as a culture - to fully appreciate the miracle that is human life and connection with one another and the natural world?

In case you missed it…

On this week’s Reality Roundtable, I was joined by Heather Cooley, Zach Weiss, and Mike Joy to discuss the importance of water and hydrology and the complex ways they impact our planet. Together, we unpacked how we are disrupting global water systems through global heating and pollution, resulting in increases in droughts and flooding across the globe. Additionally, each expert offered their perspective on the action required to heal our water systems – including ecosystem restoration, regional watershed planning, and national policies to reduce industrial and agricultural pollution.

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

