The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corrie's avatar
Corrie
4h

It's friday already?? The other day as I was doing laundry, I was remembering this scene from The Sopranos prequel movie, the many saints of newark. There was a scene where the boss goes to visit his imprisoned brother who is now a practicing Buddhist, and the boss is talking about all his desires and aversions (wanting and not-wanting, the same thing) and his brother says, it's the wanting. it's the wanting that will get ya. All threads of this tangled ball of a predicament are rooted in human wanting/not wanting. And instead of just a few elders, spiritual seekers, philosophers and earth lovers having gotten over that wanting/not wanting, what if a majority of people could meet themselves for the first time- when wanting has stfu a little bit. Who are we without the constant wanting/not wanting? You can't tell someone "you don't need to desire all the time, you are that which you desire to begin with and you're surrounded by abundance anyway, you just can't see it", people have to see/experience this for themselves, and it's increasingly difficult to abide in this truth/reality when things just go faster and crazier and everyone is holed up in their concrete fortress of their version of reality. Thanks Nate, oh and, if that's a cheetah, its waist needs to be more snatched ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Mindful Life's avatar
The Mindful Life
5h

Thank you for sharing your personal narrative of the milestones on insight that shapes your worldview! While personal, it was both Instructive, and inspiring!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nate Hagens
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture