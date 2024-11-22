In last week’s Frankly, I shared my thoughts on some of the polarities we’ll need to harmonize as we journey towards a more uncertain world. As the holidays approach for many, we will face these “polarities” head-on in relationships with family, friends, and neighbors. How could imagining the different perspectives of others allow us to have more meaningful and empathic conversations about the future?

In today’s Frankly, I highlight seven views of the future and how broadening our awareness to include others’ starting points might allow for greater discourse and understanding. How we view the future stems from what we care about and our expectations for humanity – from needing to stay focused solely on daily struggles to believing we’re on an endless path towards living outside our own solar system. Perhaps an even bigger factor is whether we believe we can change the trajectory of the future or if our species is simply stuck on a predetermined outcome.

How do common beliefs and fears for the future - such as colonizing Mars, degrowth, societal collapse, or climate catastrophes - shape our philosophies for the future? And while many of us may think that we have a strong synthesis of our economic, ecological, and geopolitical realities, why should we think that any one of us can predict the future with 100% certainty? Finally, how could we use these lenses when listening to others - and take a first step in a likely “bend not break” future?

This week, I was joined by agronomist & economist André Guimarães to explore the historical context – and modern expansion – of deforestation in Brazil; the difficult relationship between local economies, animal agriculture, and the health of the Amazon at large; and the role of policy in shaping environmental and developmental outcomes. André emphasized the importance of indigenous peoples in conservation efforts, as well as the responsibility to ‘act locally while thinking globally’ to ensure that the Amazon can continue to provide not only for its inhabitants, but for the world at large.

