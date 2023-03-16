Since last week’s episode on Loss Aversion, the media has been filled with news and government responses to the Silicon Valley Bank failure and its ripple effects throughout the banking and financial system, now including Credit Suisse in Europe. While the US Government and Swiss Central Banks have backstopped the immediate liquidity crisis, these events may give some insights to what will happen in the next decade. In this Frankly, I want to share some context about how I think of this recent global banking and financial market news. How do the catalysts triggering the SVB collapse compare to the 2008 financial crisis? What might world financial market reactions indicate as we move closer to The Great Simplification? What can we learn and proactively plan for by taking a balanced, comprehensive view of the global financial system and banking? One thing I’m pretty confident of: world governments and central banks “are gonna need bigger boats” as more and more entities require bailouts and guarantees. Eventually that ‘boat’ may become so large that it will be “Too Big to Save”. I think this is one of key vectors that dictate the future of our society, so I’ll have more to say about it in future Frankly’s and podcasts.

