A Country of Geniuses: Anthropic CEO’s Warnings, Plus Wide-Boundary Considerations on AI
Frankly #122
Last week there was so much news I recorded two Franklies – this is the second of those, which shares my reflections on a recent seminal essay posted by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, likening Artificial Intelligence as a “rite of passage” for the human species rather than just a narrow technological breakthrough. Amodei posits the possibility that we are now in what Carl Sagan once called a phase of “technological adolescence,” wherein humans’ technologies and tools become powerful enough to reshape or destabilize civilization faster than our collective wisdom can keep up. As a civilizational force, AI doesn’t automatically act as humanity’s salvation or catastrophe – it acts as a mirror that reflects the maturity (or immaturity) of the humans – and systems – deploying it.
In this episode, I then widen the boundaries of the AI conversation to incorporate the biophysical reality and institutional systems that support these technologies, emphasizing energy, materials, infrastructure, governance, and incentives as the real limiting factors and alignment challenges. By incorporating the deeper structures that shape societal outcomes in this dialogue, I raise questions about how the assumption of shared goals like growth and optimization might steer AI towards outcomes that undermine ecological and social stability.
What will it mean in biophysical terms if we introduce near-limitless cognitive power into a world already constrained by energy and materials? Is it possible for societies to build the wisdom, restraint, and governance needed to survive the “technological adolescence” of AI? And if “intelligence” becomes cheap and abundant with AI expansion, how might that impact humans’ shared semblances of values, goals, and definitions of success?
Last week’s Frankly inaugurated a new category for videos on The Great Simplification platform, Wide Boundary News, in which I invite listeners to view the constant churn of headlines through a wider-boundary lens. As we are increasingly inundated with vast quantities of news (and nervous system dysregulation!), it becomes important to be able to tease out a thread on how they interconnect. The stories we tell ourselves about progress, growth, and stability no longer perfectly line up with the biophysical reality beneath them – in my words, ‘A biophysical phase shift cometh.’
Great to see you diving deep here. I have to say my conversation last week with AI researcher Melanie Mitchell and WSJ tech columnist and "How to AI" author Chris Mims helped reveal some really important constraints on this fast-forward tech, particularly in explaining how much of what's called "artificial intelligence" is a much less impressive form of "simulated intelligence". I'm still concerned about the pace outstripping our capacities to get ahead of the tech but this show was invaluable: https://revkin.substack.com/p/why-ais-simulated-intelligence-is
"A.I." is such a suspicious beast: Part myth, part billionaire sport, part corporate propaganda, part nation state "if they do it we have to do it" calculation, part money laundering grift, part silicon panopticon, part boss-level hungry ghost.
Given the rise of billionaire capture and associated transnational crime organizations (some embedded within nation states), I have zero warm fuzzies.
My anticipation is the same as watching the consequence of a sustained red-lining of RPMs of a combustion engine: *BOOM*
Since you made this Frankly, gold and silver have tanked. Funny, that. The reasoning is supposedly because of Trump's pick for the Fed Reserve. I suspect there is more to it, and none of it good, or legal.
Also, George Monbiot reports the UK suppressing its latest national security assessment.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jan/27/uk-government-report-ecosystem-collapse-foi-national-security
Also, do you have "Kessler syndrome" on your radar?
https://youtu.be/b66ZZ05wKC0?si=sBr8EGz8wAe0uq4I
We're way past pessimism accusations. The threats are real, and present. And yet we barreling ahead, pedal to the metal. How can we have rational discussions at this speed and late date? Power will have none of it.