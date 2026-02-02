Last week there was so much news I recorded two Franklies – this is the second of those, which shares my reflections on a recent seminal essay posted by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, likening Artificial Intelligence as a “rite of passage” for the human species rather than just a narrow technological breakthrough. Amodei posits the possibility that we are now in what Carl Sagan once called a phase of “technological adolescence,” wherein humans’ technologies and tools become powerful enough to reshape or destabilize civilization faster than our collective wisdom can keep up. As a civilizational force, AI doesn’t automatically act as humanity’s salvation or catastrophe – it acts as a mirror that reflects the maturity (or immaturity) of the humans – and systems – deploying it.

In this episode, I then widen the boundaries of the AI conversation to incorporate the biophysical reality and institutional systems that support these technologies, emphasizing energy, materials, infrastructure, governance, and incentives as the real limiting factors and alignment challenges. By incorporating the deeper structures that shape societal outcomes in this dialogue, I raise questions about how the assumption of shared goals like growth and optimization might steer AI towards outcomes that undermine ecological and social stability.

What will it mean in biophysical terms if we introduce near-limitless cognitive power into a world already constrained by energy and materials? Is it possible for societies to build the wisdom, restraint, and governance needed to survive the “technological adolescence” of AI? And if “intelligence” becomes cheap and abundant with AI expansion, how might that impact humans’ shared semblances of values, goals, and definitions of success?

Last week’s Frankly inaugurated a new category for videos on The Great Simplification platform, Wide Boundary News, in which I invite listeners to view the constant churn of headlines through a wider-boundary lens. As we are increasingly inundated with vast quantities of news (and nervous system dysregulation!), it becomes important to be able to tease out a thread on how they interconnect. The stories we tell ourselves about progress, growth, and stability no longer perfectly line up with the biophysical reality beneath them – in my words, ‘A biophysical phase shift cometh.’

