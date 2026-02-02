The Great Simplification

Andy Revkin
2h

Great to see you diving deep here. I have to say my conversation last week with AI researcher Melanie Mitchell and WSJ tech columnist and "How to AI" author Chris Mims helped reveal some really important constraints on this fast-forward tech, particularly in explaining how much of what's called "artificial intelligence" is a much less impressive form of "simulated intelligence". I'm still concerned about the pace outstripping our capacities to get ahead of the tech but this show was invaluable: https://revkin.substack.com/p/why-ais-simulated-intelligence-is

Cabot O'Callaghan
1h

"A.I." is such a suspicious beast: Part myth, part billionaire sport, part corporate propaganda, part nation state "if they do it we have to do it" calculation, part money laundering grift, part silicon panopticon, part boss-level hungry ghost.

Given the rise of billionaire capture and associated transnational crime organizations (some embedded within nation states), I have zero warm fuzzies.

My anticipation is the same as watching the consequence of a sustained red-lining of RPMs of a combustion engine: *BOOM*

Since you made this Frankly, gold and silver have tanked. Funny, that. The reasoning is supposedly because of Trump's pick for the Fed Reserve. I suspect there is more to it, and none of it good, or legal.

Also, George Monbiot reports the UK suppressing its latest national security assessment.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jan/27/uk-government-report-ecosystem-collapse-foi-national-security

Also, do you have "Kessler syndrome" on your radar?

https://youtu.be/b66ZZ05wKC0?si=sBr8EGz8wAe0uq4I

We're way past pessimism accusations. The threats are real, and present. And yet we barreling ahead, pedal to the metal. How can we have rational discussions at this speed and late date? Power will have none of it.

