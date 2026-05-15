In this week’s Frankly, I offer the second episode in my series on staying human, this time focused on dread. Opening with a personal reflection on my own relationship to dread, I describe how the chronic anticipation of collapse affects the human nervous system long before any single crisis fully arrives. I walk through how the neuroscience behind the body’s threat response was wired for more immediate risk, rather than the slow-moving and abstract risks of the more-than-human predicament.

The latter part of the episode turns toward response. I outline five practical pathways for metabolizing dread, drawing on insights from a wide variety of thinkers across neuroscience, trauma research, and contemplative traditions. These pathways include tools like mental reframing, somatic practice, reclaiming agency, community and co-regulation, and what I call “befriending the darkness.” I close the episode with five concrete steps individuals can take when dread arises in daily life in order to move from dread into presence amidst widespread transformation.

Where in your body do you actually feel the weight of what you know about the future? What is one action within your reach today that is small but real? And who in your life can sit with what you carry, without trying to fix it?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed it…

In this week’s episode, I welcomed back petroleum geologist Arthur Berman to break down the timeline of the looming oil shortages stemming from the Strait of Hormuz crisis and just how severe they could become within a tightly coupled, complex global system. Art explained why, even if the war were to end today, the inherent lags in our industrial supply chains mean shortfalls are already baked into the coming months. The resulting rise in energy prices will reach far beyond the pump, rippling out into the cost of virtually everything and confronting much of the world with conditions not seen in over five decades. Ultimately, Art sees this as a forcing mechanism that could compress decades of needed adjustment into months. The outcome will rely less on policy than on whether societies can absorb the shock without breaking.

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