The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Jessie Lydia Henshaw's avatar
Jessie Lydia Henshaw
39m

Dear Nate. There are different attitudes one can take for almost any occasion. If we wear to face the end of growth nature’s way, the result would be joyous, not morose. In nature, the end of growth is usually the time of birth of new, inexperienced systems in unfamiliar new contexts --- and the opportunity for the growth process to reorganize for maturing what grew ---- as it learns to relate to its new relationships.

It all depends on your choice of systems view. So... if possible, could we spend. Bit more time in the joyous survival view of what’s happening, to see if we can take the chance as it is presented? It appears very little on earth we care about does not depend on it.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
39m

"Planning For Summer", this summer, with the current equivalent of 1970s alternate-day gas lines, whatever that mey prove to be. I'm geekishly tuning up my bikes lately. https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/planning-for-summer

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