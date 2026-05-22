The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Margaret
7h

I appreciate you mentioning Thich Nhat Hanh, the Vietnamese monk and founder of Plum Village France (Village des Pruniers). In that way he turned his lengthy exile years into a precious gift to the world.

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JJ-TaxNinny
14h

You've given me a new way to see the people trying to hurry up the rapture. Same future capture, same present-as-waiting-room — but they've solved the psychological problem you're describing. The dispensationalist Christians have built in an ending. Hurry up the conclusion so I can get out of this limbo. Dangerous/destructive rather than paralyzed. Certainty + closure + moral license = agency pointed at destruction.

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