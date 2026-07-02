The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Corrie's avatar
Corrie
1d

I saw the title and LOL'd, thought "Nate is really gonna poke that bear" but I'm glad you did. Also, I'm from Canandaigua. Was cool to see that mention. And the land here is so worth protecting and supporting, including from narrow lens, reductionist "solutions" like solar farms that only make things worse for the life here. hope you can get some homemade potato salad this weekend, i am proud of that much anyway.

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
13h

Excellent video, Nate. I am sharing it with many friends and family.

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