The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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VTCrider
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It is hard to look at my easy life in Oregon when I see such atrocities carried out in Palestine and their surrounding countries. What really bothers me most is that every time I pay my taxes I buy a small part of the diabolic apparatus that commits these atrocities. I help with the killing of unarmed fellow humans. Until we eradicate the zionist/AIPAC cancer the disease will spread. And we sit idly by……..

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