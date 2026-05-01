In this week’s Frankly, I step away from analysis and reflect on a call that reframed my thinking. I share a recent conversation with a close friend living in Lebanon, who amid ongoing daily violence and loss has been hosting displaced families and leading meditation practices in her community. I note that her grounded presence, alongside the trust she carries from a centuries-old lineage in her village, reveals the ways in which social capital and contemplative practice can hold someone steady as the world around them changes.

From that conversation, I distill the wider work of this platform into three questions I believe may matter more than the macro-analysis I usually offer. Who are we going to be when comfort and convenience start thinning out? How are we going to live with a biophysical haircut on the horizon? And what are we willing to protect, even at a cost? I notice how many people watching from the relative safety of the Global North live in a constant low-grade state of stress, even without immediate cause, while my friend remains grounded despite being surrounded by actual danger. I suggest that separating our internal responses from the external world is the primary work ahead of us, and close by naming the recent shift in my own curiosity toward the question of who we might become as humans sitting at the precipice of a species-level transition.

When comfort and convenience start thinning out, who are you going to be? How do you separate your internal fight or flight response from what is actually happening around you? And what are you willing to give some of your life’s energy to protect?

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Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.

In case you missed it…

In this week’s episode, I was joined by oil market analyst Rory Johnston to discuss how the Strait of Hormuz closure has led to the largest oil supply shock in history, and what the exact numbers and cascading effects are. He also broke down the primary strategies countries will have to use to adapt to energy losses, including resorting to demand destruction, and what the disastrous risks are if shortages are allowed to persist. Rory also explained the lag between the closure, the real world impact of oil not being able to enter global circulation, and the market’s response. Ultimately, Rory and I explored the impact of this situation on international trust and cooperation, and what that might mean for a global market system predicated on interdependence and free trade.

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