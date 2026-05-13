The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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dr michelle's avatar
dr michelle
7h

I have been waiting for this episode since the war began. Thank you, both.

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A Natural Life's avatar
A Natural Life
6m

Nate! I love you both and have listened to hours of you fellas chatting, but please start asking why this energy crisis is happening, rather than keeping talking about what a “mistake” it was. It feels way too purposeful.

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