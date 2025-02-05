Always Adding More: The Unpopular Reality about Energy Transitions
The Great Simplification #162 with Jean-Baptiste Fressoz
The vision of a carbon-free, net-zero society is often framed around the promise of transitioning away from fossil fuels. But what can we learn from past “energy transitions” that might inform how feasible – or unrealistic – this vision actually is?
Today, I’m joined by energy and technology historian Jean-Baptiste Fressoz for a lesson on the importance of understanding the historical trajectory of energy use for realistically navigating the unprecedented challenges humanity faces today – including the dominant narrative of a modern-day “energy transition.” Jean-Baptiste explores the interdependent relationship between different energy sources—from wood to coal to oil—and reveals how this history shapes our hopes for renewables and nuclear energy moving forward.
How can examining the history of energy and material use help us fully grasp the scale at which human societies actually consume them? What role do our current economic systems play in driving an ever-growing demand for new energy sources? In the history of our species, have we ever fully transitioned off of one energy source and replaced it with another – and what does this imply for the hope of a fossil-free future?
Fantastic interview. You’ve made clear that there’s no energy transition, only energy addition. And he makes clear that each additional energy source we’ve added historically has *depended* upon the use of massive quantities of the prior sources. And there is no exception to this rule on the horizon.
I think an important takeaway from this conversation is that resources we typically perceive as exclusively energy commodities (e.g., hydrocarbons) are, in fact, essential material derivatives for modern civilization. Last year, I read How To Industrialize Mars: A Strategy for Self-Sufficiency by Casey Handmer (founder of Terraform Industries), in which he discusses the technologies necessary for establishing a viable civilization on Mars. His analysis is purely technical—not a values-based discussion on whether we should direct resources toward interplanetary human civilization, but an exploration of the energy and material requirements for making such a civilization feasible.
Essentially, Handmer concluded that hydrocarbons are indispensable because they serve as precursors for a wide range of materials, from pharmaceuticals to plastics to fertilizers. I think Jean made an astute point in highlighting that even as we adopt cleaner energy sources, hydrocarbons will still be necessary to meet civilization’s material needs. As of now, these needs still require hydrocarbons, though that may change in the future with advances in nanotechnology and AI.
However, where I disagree with you and your guest is in the assertion that degrowth is a viable solution. Mainland Europe is currently experimenting with degrowth, and how has that been going for them? Long story short, Europe is no longer the political, economic, or aesthetic center of gravity in the world; it has become completely subservient to foreign authoritarian regimes that control energy and material supplies, all due to self-inflicted bad policy decisions. Germany, for example, is pursuing politically driven energy policies by building expensive and fragile wind turbines, which has raised energy costs not only for its citizens but also for its major industries—industries responsible for maintaining Germany’s relatively high standard of living. How is systematically imposing poverty on your own citizenry a viable long-term political strategy? Not only is it economically self-destructive, but it is also inhumane, as the most economically vulnerable populations are disproportionately affected by high energy costs.
A sustainable and viable path forward begins with correctly defining the informational landscape. Capitalism is a legal system in which the state grants institutional protection of property rights to individuals who have demonstrated a legitimate claim—meaning they have borne a cost to acquire it—while simultaneously preventing others from imposing claims on that property without having done the same. In simple terms: Do we cut down the palm tree for wood, or do we use it for shade? Under capitalism, those who have acquired the tree through non-impositional means have the legal right to use it as they see fit.
However, capitalism is an incomplete accounting system. The tree, for example provides benefits beyond its immediate economic value such as it removing carbon from the atmosphere, producing oxygen, preventing soil erosion, etc., etc. These are positive externalities that capitalism fails to price in. To avoid “race to the bottom” dynamics on a global scale, we need a system that accounts for negative externalities—those costs imposed on the commons (shared resources that no one can exclusively claim but upon which we all depend).
The challenge to modifying our economic systems will be A, the West is currently directing much of its economic surplus toward servicing debt, making it politically difficult to justify additional costs, such as internalizing externalities, when governments are already struggling to keep their fiscal houses in order. B, the west’s aging demographics are antithetical to remediating the situation in the foreseeable future. C, energy must remain cheap relative to per capita GDP to ensure there is enough surplus economic capacity to internalize externalities.
To illustrate the point: telling someone in the Congo to stop cutting down the rainforest because it degrades the commons is a nonstarter. That individual is too poor to be concerned with long-term consequences when their immediate concern is whether they will eat tomorrow. The key takeaway: per capita energy costs must be low relative to per capita GDP to generate the economic surplus needed for externality pricing. Mandating expensive, unreliable energy impoverishes citizens, which in turn makes it politically impossible to price externalities—ensuring that environmental degradation continues unchecked.