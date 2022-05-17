Hello friends!

I'm excited to announce that our short animated documentary "The Great Simplification" will go live on Youtube Premiere this Thursday morning May 19, 2022. And, Thursday evening from 6:00-7:00 pm US Central time, I'll host an online reception with the production team to highlight some clips and field questions from the public.

This film began as an intended 2-3 minute teaser for our podcast of the same name, but we kept adding concepts and graphics until the end result was an artistic mini-documentary on the constraints - and the opportunities - that our culture now faces.

The movie combines four sequential short films into one 32 minute animation:

Act 1 - Energy Blind

Act 2 - The Human Superorganism

Act 3 - The Human Being

Act 4 - The Great Simplification

This was my first foray into combining science with art. Thanks to Jumbo/Justin Ritchie/Elliot Wilks and the rest of the team for its vision and artistry. (Another project also merging art/science is this month's Earth Day talk using Tarot-card inspired original art to represent ~80 ecological concepts.)

I hope you enjoy the movie and it makes you think about our collective challenges. If you are so motivated, it'd be great if you share/promote it. By definition the complexity and subject matter make it unlikely to be popular, yet the film's interpretation of reality affects all of us.

Link to video (will go live Thurs 5/19 6 am central):

to Premiere party/QA (6pm Thurs 5/19 6pm US central): https://lu.ma/great-simplification?fbclid=IwAR0MMxbxtr7wWCrgozGvJUpZ8ViN-iN6DrTRy_izDXlZuk3ti7js9rqiu4w

Thank you!

Nate Hagens

Director - Energyandourfuture.org