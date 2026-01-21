The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Maia
4d

This was honestly hard to sit through. I’m a longtime listener, student, and fan of TGS. But this is not the first time I’ve been dismayed at the lack of non-western, non-western-educated perspectives on the mic whenever TGS tackles geopolitical topics.

This conversation in particular, among people shaped by such similar educational, legal, financial, and political systems, felt somewhat solipsistic and naive. For example, I was surprised-but-not-really when Mark Medish concluding by saying, “Let’s believe in the operating system of American democracy that has accounted for our prosperity and for peace.” I hear a nice beltway boomer repeating a time-worn narrative that does not coincide with my understanding of history. It’s at least as true that American democracy was made possible by fortuitous geography and material conditions, and has been for centuries characterized by a willingness to use systematic violence, both domestically and globally, to effect outcomes in decidedly undemocratic fashion. So no, ours has not been a great operating system imho.

Also, since this was a discussion about governance, I was waiting for an acknowledgment that the debt-based monetary system drives political and geopolitical moves, mainstream media coverage and entertainment content, etc. The West’s “promoting democracy, international law and human rights” spiel has been absolutely discredited by events the world can now monitor 24/7.

More credible clues about geopolitical shifts are found in good old TGS Reality 101 stuff: data that reveal energy and material flows, climate instability, biodiversity loss, etc. Don’t you think? ;-)

2 replies
Lance Stewart
2d

What a brilliant conversation! This has to be one of the most succinct digests about "what ails us" I've heard. I will be sharing this episode urgently!

Unlike what another comment implies, we have no magic wand to fix the situation. In the real world we have only one hope of avoiding the demise of the Republic and the resulting global political destabilization: get as many Trump supporters to realize this administration *is going to destroy* everything that has given us the imperfect "peace" the world has seen since the end of WWII. Obviously that system is seriously flawed, but it's a far cry better than any other global-wide civilization we've had to date.

We either work with Trump supporters to try to bring this "airplane" in for an emergency landing; or we fail in that effort which will result either America becoming a more-or-less dictatorship, or (international) anarchy, or both. This is no time for idealism, purity tests, or wishing for magic wands. We need a better system, obviously. But we'll *never* get there if we don't at least save what's good with the system we already have. Your guests speak to this beautifully. We will know if the "emergency landing" is successful - or not - before the end of 2026.

2 more comments...

