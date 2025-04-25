The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Blue Thoughts From a Red State
1d

The potential uses for its magnificent potential of assisting humanity and our planet, appear necessary to surviving the damages already wrought by mankind. Unfortunately, Its own creators don’t trust their or our ability, to manage the power of its dangerous capabilities. AI is a Pandora’s box and its contents, in my view, are beyond the capacities of our current society to control without threatening our existence. We’re not yet good enough or disciplined enough to handle it.

Sigurd
17h

I've seen two AI projects aimed at working from a "wisdom" base rather than a scraping of as much as possible (and rather indiscriminately) from internet-accessible sources.

One is Aidan Cinnamon Tea, the work of Vanessa Andreotti and the rest of the crew around GTDF - Gesturing Towards Decolonial Futures. There are indigenous folks involved in training this AI.

https://burnoutfromhumans.net/chat-with-aiden

The other is Nipun Mehta and other Service Space folks who are mining the content they've collected over many years of working towards a common good and creating various custom "bots" including a Compassion Bot.

https://www.awakin.ai/

