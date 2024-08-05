Greetings - it’s been quite some time since I’ve answered direct questions from viewers on the myriad topics covered in The Great Simplification. Towards this end, I’d like to hear some of the questions that you all would like to have answered on the topics of energy, ecology, finance, human behavior, governance, technology, or other ‘in-between’ topics.

Please ask your questions by responding to this Substack post in a comment.

My plan is to select 7-10 of these questions and reflect on them in an upcoming Frankly episode. As you might expect, what you’ll get will be less ‘answers’ and more ‘reflections’, but let’s do it.

I look forward to hearing what’s on your mind.

Peace, learning, and contributing~

Nate

I broke down seven factors contributing to humanity's increasing overshoot – which is defined as the point at which species' use of ecological resources and services exceeds what Earth can regenerate in a given time period – as well as some things that might engender a retreat from current overshoot levels.

