Greetings - it’s been quite some time since I’ve answered direct questions from viewers on the myriad topics covered in The Great Simplification. Towards this end, I’d like to hear some of the questions that you all would like to have answered on the topics of energy, ecology, finance, human behavior, governance, technology, or other ‘in-between’ topics.
Please ask your questions by responding to this Substack post in a comment.
My plan is to select 7-10 of these questions and reflect on them in an upcoming Frankly episode. As you might expect, what you’ll get will be less ‘answers’ and more ‘reflections’, but let’s do it.
I look forward to hearing what’s on your mind.
Peace, learning, and contributing~
Nate
In last week’s Frankly, I broke down seven factors contributing to humanity’s increasing overshoot – which is defined as the point at which species’ use of ecological resources and services exceeds what Earth can regenerate in a given time period – as well as some things that might engender a retreat from current overshoot levels.
As a young person in science, who feels that what I'm working towards a). won't survive collapse and b). won't help us live in the world on the other side of the Great Simplification, my question is pretty simple: how can I refocus my daily energy towards a career (career perhaps isn't the right word here) that is more compatible with a world on the other side of the great simplification?
It has been 2.5+ years since you released the first episode of The Great Simplification. How has the way you make sense of today's converging crises changed since episode 1? If you could start the podcast over from scratch, would you do anything differently?