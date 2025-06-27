In today’s Frankly, I read and respond to questions from viewers of the channel, offering reflections on a wide range of topics from current events, balancing fear and action surrounding often existential topics, green technology, and more. By directly addressing these questions, I aim to further unpack some of the nuances in the complex and expansive concept of The Great Simplification.

The goal of TGS is to build out a comprehensive outlook that connects the dots of energy, human-made systems, and Earth’s functioning ecosystems. By making clear the biophysical reality of our current predicament, this platform aims to explore not only what brought us to this point, but also what we can do as individuals, communities, and as a society to move towards a sustainable future that centers around the wellbeing of the planet and all of its inhabitants.

How do wealth inequality and disparate standards of living fit into the larger view of the superorganism? What is the relationship between AI and peak oil? How do you grapple with the sheer scope of this content, and the system-wide lens? What are some things you’re most concerned about in the world today, and what are peoples’ responses to those concerns?

This week, I was joined by Artificial Intelligence developer and researcher, Connor Leahy, to discuss the rapid advancements in AI, the potential risks associated with its development, and the challenges of controlling these technologies as they evolve. Connor also explains the phenomenon of what he calls ‘algorithmic cancer’ – AI generated content that crowds out true human creations, propelled by algorithms that can’t tell the difference. Together, we unpack the implications of AI acceleration, from widespread job disruption and energy-intensive computing to the concentration of wealth and power to tech companies.

