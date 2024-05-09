Greetings!
Today, we are writing to you, our core followers, with a special request.
As we look ahead to the future of our podcast and organization, we hope to continue bringing you the most relevant information, guests, and conversations surrounding The Great Simplification. To that end, we’re asking for your feedback.
We have put together a brief survey exclusively for listeners of The Great Simplification. The survey will take about 5 minutes to complete and includes questions about what issues, content, and worldviews are most important to you.
For those who would like more details, moving forward, our core objectives include:
Bringing you more credible, relevant, pro-social guests and content.
Educating and inspiring en route to changing the initial conditions of the future.
Contributing to a general change in consciousness - and ultimately responses - regarding the ‘human predicament’ writ large.
As the world converges on the systems synthesis of energy, ecology, behavior, etc., we hope to scale the reach and impact of our work to more humans, communities, and organizations. En route to that goal, we would greatly appreciate if you could spend 5 minutes answering this brief audience survey. We will be reviewing every response.
Thank you for your continued support of our work and our show.
With gratitude,
Nate & the TGS Team
P.S. We are sharing this survey exclusively with our Substack subscribers before sharing it more widely in a few days. If you’ve ever wanted to give us feedback on the show, this is a potent opportunity.
Love your show, love what you're doing. I watch every Frankly. Now that you helped me see energy blindness I see it everywhere I look. Energy's uniqueness being absent from our map of the world is why we can't see it. I would like to see more of whatever might get through to the 1500/2000 or so people you have said could change things if they wanted to. They need to get out of their own map heads.
I did the survey but backed out because it's a Goggle form. I won't go into it here, but trust the fact that I raise to issue to be self-explanatory. Is there another way to do a survey? Would participate if we could trust the data to be secure and used only for the purpose we intend for it.
Upon reflection, I suppose I am pointing to what could be called automated surveillance blindness, about which admittedly I seem to be far more sensitive to and concerned with than most people are.
I found your conversation with Zak Stein to be stellar. I would like to hear more of what I'll call applied philosophy, which goes beyond 'what's happening?' to 'why is this happening?'. Education in a Time Between Worlds sounds fascinating and I can't wait to read it..