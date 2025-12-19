Behavioral Thermodynamics Part 1: Beyond the 4th Law?
Frankly #117
In this week’s Frankly, I take thermodynamics out of the physics classroom, utilizing its principles to explain the invisible forces behind growth, competition, and complexity in our world. Competing life systems build organization out of chaos in order to maximize power usage today, even if it potentially undermines survival tomorrow. Within our energetic reality of finite and destabilizing fossil fuels, this tendency towards instant power accelerates us towards planetary overshoot.
I pose a question in response to this tendency: What happens when a species becomes conscious of the self-fulfilling drive to maximize energy flow? I suggest a “fifth law” of thermodynamics, which explains that a self-aware species might evolve to consciously prioritize future security over short-term gains. This “law” serves as a hopeful and mind-expanding invitation to rethink efficiency, progress, and wisdom in the world we experience today.
What invisible energy gradients steer your daily habits and decisions? Could a culture actually choose slower, steadier flows without collapsing creativity, freedom, or joy? And, if intelligence doesn’t guarantee wisdom, what feedbacks might help us prefer enduring power over maximum power?
In this week's episode, I reflected on four years (!) of the podcast by answering listener-submitted questions, which cover a broad range of topics related to The Great Simplification. I invite you to investigate how to navigate a complex and ever-changing world, while avoiding overly prescriptive solutions that brush aside personal agency and the inherent uncertainty that exists in our world.
Superb stuff, Nate. This has to be right up there as the most critical material you have presented and helped us digest. Can our individual and collective self-aware thinking (itself an emergent property) introduce corrective and sustained negative feedbacks? Can a new self-organization and functional complexity emerge which promotes planetary stability (including ours!) In other words, can we partner with, rather than oppose, Gaia in the Holocene attractor basin recognising that in the end, Gaia will always come out on top and that we are an optional extra. Best wishes for January.
I wrote three books about what you're calling the Fifth Law. You're speaking about Non-Egoic Knowing, which is how nature and existence is experienced and known without Ego. In the third volume of the series I discuss how the laws of thermodynamics and entropy are understood when experienced without Ego.
The scientific, analytic mind has the most trouble seeing how philosophy and spirituality are essential for perceiving a Non-Egoic Scientific Method. Academics have to learn how to think without Ego, which is easier said that done. Without good information the attempt can drive one insane.
https://noegoodyssey.com/