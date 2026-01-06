The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Art
1d

I really like the way you articulate your ideas Nate. You have a knack for communicating very detailed and sometimes complicated reasoning in accessible ways without dumbing down the important bits. I am also delighted to learn that you are going to be presenting some of your Frankly video content in written form. I may be in the minority on this but I get much more out of written work than I do from the spoken word unless I am in a direct conversation with someone. When reading I can control the pace at which I try to absorb the material and can more easily focus on and review concepts that are more difficult for me to process or that are new to me. Thank you. On the topic of using our awareness of the predicament we find ourselves in to try to ride the energy wave for longer than our evolutionary history seems to have condemned us I too choose to believe that it is possible (hopefully without being overly naive about our chances). Making that choice, I think, is an essential first step to it ever becoming a reality. I say often to my children, and anyone else that will listen to my rantings: what better purpose can we put the incredible thing that is our mind to than to try to find a path for a mind, not mine or yours in particular but a conscious awareness, to exist for as long as the reality of entropy will allow? Your ideas help illuminate the simple fact that serving that purpose implies the need for deliberately exercising self restraint and nurturing of the concept of sufficiency now. I know this is hard and often frustrating work but please keep at it. You do make a positive difference in the world.

Robin Schaufler
1d

Thank you, Nate, for taking the time to write and illustrate your Frankly. I listen to the podcast while doing rote tasks, like washing dishes. When a podcast impresses me, I watch it on youtube, pausing frequently to take notes. Your substack writing frees me from so much note taking. This posting is especially interesting to me. I love how you connect the dots of the different scales of holons in the complex system of the universe. Have you read Notes On Complexity by Neil Theise? He makes analogous connections, showing the symmetries as you increase and decrease scale, and builds a suggestion that consciousness is a fundamental Thing in the universe, not an emergent property of complexity. I wouldn't call his suggestion a hypothesis, because I see no way to test it. Perhaps the emergent property is one of *expression* of this fundamental consciousness Thing. Maybe not a Thing so much as a Dynamic. Thanks and thanks again for all you are doing in the world. Your work is life changing for me. Oh, and hope your knee surgery went well.

