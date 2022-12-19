This week…

On this 5th and final installment of the Bend Not Break series with Daniel Schmachtenberger, he and I unpack the framework and mindset needed to begin thinking about responses. This conversation touches on the importance of personal development in the light of a polycrisis, and how it is truly a never ending but necessary challenge. Finally, Daniel and I break down a 3x3 grid on time frame and category of responses.

Daniel Schmachtenberger is a founding member of The Consilience Project, aimed at improving public sensemaking and dialogue. The throughline of his interests has to do with ways of improving the health and development of individuals and society, with a virtuous relationship between the two as a goal. Towards these ends, he’s had particular interest in the topics of catastrophic and existential risk, civilization and institutional decay and collapse as well as progress, collective action problems, social organization theories, and the relevant domains in philosophy and science.

Whilst this is the end of this series, there is much left to be unpacked, discussed and imagined. Daniel and I are ‘all-in’ on helping society steer towards ‘bend’ scenarios. If there are any specific topics you want covered in a follow up conversation between Daniel and I, we encourage you to leave your questions in the comments of the Youtube video.

