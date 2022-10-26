This Week…

In the previous three conversations with Daniel Schmachtenberger, we have unpacked the story of the superorganism, the larger global predicament we’ve faced, and discussed the more personal side of working on such a disheartening topic. In this fourth installment, Daniel dives deeper into the nuances of humans using energy, materials and technology.

Daniel Schmachtenberger is a founding member of The Consilience Project, aimed at improving public sensemaking and dialogue. The throughline of his interests has to do with ways of improving the health and development of individuals and society, with a virtuous relationship between the two as a goal.

Human’s ability to develop and use tools is one of our greatest strengths - yet has also led to great destruction. How does technology intensify the binding effects of a world order based on growth? Is there any way out - or could global solutions just make the problem worse?

I hope you enjoy and learn from this episode with Daniel Schmachtenberger.

Audio Podcast with Show Notes

Video Podcast on Youtube

In case you missed it…

Last Friday, in The Quiet Part Out Loud, I reflect on the possibility of sharing a socially unpalatable message to a large percentage of citizens and leaders. Our vertical and horizontal social infrastructure isn’t built to process, share and address challenges of this magnitude - but instead to ignore, water down, and mitigate.

If you love The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread accurate and simplified information from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand challenges in the coming decade.