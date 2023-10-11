This Week…

Today, Art Berman returns to give a broad update on the global energy situation - from BRICS+ to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and shale oil depletion/investment. Given Art’s longtime apt insights into the global dynamics of oil - and as the world continues to have our energy blinders removed, I plan for him to return every few months on this topic (as long as the podcast is going). As Art says, ‘oil is the economy’ and understanding the complex dynamics of the oil market provides insight into the entire economic system.

Arthur E. Berman is a petroleum geologist with over 35 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and is currently consulting for several E&P companies and capital groups in the energy sector.

How do geological luck and foreign policy create the global stage for oil markets? What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, have we been misusing it, and does it matter in comparison to larger energy policy blunders? What are the current dynamics affecting oil prices and how will this affect the long term out-look of oil availability?

Please note: this episode was recorded prior to the Israel/Palestine events of last weekend.

Last Friday, I released a Frankly in reference to one of my favorite, timeless book series, The Lord of the Rings, to describe ‘the nine rings for mortal men’ - evolutionary behavioral tendencies that are common among humans but have become counterproductive within the context of our modern culture. These traits combine to drive the growth of the Superorganism - but they are pulled forward by the ‘one ring to rule them all’, which today is the positive feedbacks of power resulting from the synergy of agricultural surplus, fossil energy, money, and now Artificial Intelligence accelerating it all. Can this out of control power dynamic be broken and redirected away from the influence of this “One Ring”?

