As this podcast continues, I don’t intend to spend every week highlighting the ‘predicament’ but over time, increasingly have guests speaking to ‘responses’. This is one of the latter - as we dive deeper into the importance of social capital and network building.

Marty Kearns is a civic organizer and networking specialist with decades of experience improving the way activist organizations communicate and coordinate. Marty is the Executive Director of Netcentric Campaigns, leading product design, project oversight, evaluation, development of advocacy network theory and strategic business planning. Prior to that he developed communication tools with Green Media Toolshed to help environmental activists. Marty has also created and organized many mass volunteer projects from data collection to wildlife preservation.

Marty and I discuss why both networks and communities will be critical to the coming challenges we face. How will the social ties we form now influence the outcome of power, peace and new social organization? How might we organize ourselves in order to best meet the future that is coming?

Frankly #12 came out last Friday discussing The Speed Bump - a reflection on the financial industry’s history of accelerating through crisis after crisis, each time sowing the seeds of the next, bigger crisis. Is the mother of all speed bumps just ahead?

