The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Arthur T. Himmelman's avatar
Arthur T. Himmelman
6h

Philanthropy has not been the greatest "generosity" in American history. The greatest generosity was taken not given, including: land across the country stolen from our indigenous peoples by force; Africans brought to America in chains to provide free labor as slaves; workers exploited by receiving only subsistence wages to support their families; and women paid far less than men for the same work. This has been true since rich white men founded white America with governing power and control available only to property owners like themselves.

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JJ-TaxNinny's avatar
JJ-TaxNinny
19h

Trying to build something in the Tulsa area. Meeting some folks tomorrow who might be my people. Eight more days at the day job, then I can focus completely. Thanks for doing this work. It's one great way I find out about people and issues I wouldn't otherwise know about.

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