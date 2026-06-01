The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Corrie's avatar
Corrie
5h

not this year, but maybe next year (as long as phones/videos and email are still a thing, which is likely?) but thank you again for inviting viewers and doers to submit their stories. really cool.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6h

Grow a kitchen garden:

July 4, 2016 "Liberty Garden" is the flexible succession-rotation framework for our area: https://www.johndayblog.com/2016/07/liberty-garden-central-texas-climate.html

I presented to the Children's Health Initiative "Attacks on Food & Farming" symposium 2 years. These blog posts cover that material:

Part 1: Deciding Where To Grow Vegetables https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/deciding-where-to-grow-vegetables

Part 2: Preparing Your Kitchen Garden

Part 3: Growing Food https://www.johndayblog.com/2016/07/liberty-garden-central-texas-climate.html

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