Greetings.

One of the biggest questions we continue to get from listeners of The Great Simplification is, “but what can I do?”

Our team and I could draw up dozens of ideas, but the richest, most creative, and impactful responses come from those on the ground doing the work. In other words, that’s you, the listeners and viewers of this channel.

As such, we are opening a call for submissions, revisiting a special project from last year featuring our audience members. We’ll share stories of folks on the ground who have changed their lives in meaningful ways in response to the more than human predicament.

What we are looking for are stories that reflect technological innovation – either through goldilocks technology, social innovation, or inner tech stacks – as responses to the challenges that lie ahead. The definition of technology is pretty loose here, and it can be focused on work you’re doing as an individual all the way to the global level. You could be working on issues like ecological restoration or housing reform. You could have changed your profession to meet the issue head-on, or started a meditation practice to regulate your nervous system despite all that’s occurring. If you want further inspiration, I’d recommend viewing or reading “A Framework for Action, ” which we released in March of this year that goes into deep detail of how we’re framing these responses.

The goal of this campaign is to celebrate the creativity and impact you’ve had while working on the issues that are most meaningful to you.

We are asking you for three things in the submission:

A short video, no more than two minutes long A written description of 500 words or less detailing your work Up to five photos of the work you’re doing, if applicable.

This initial video is only for internal purposes and will not be aired publicly – we will follow up and confirm with anyone who is chosen before releasing.

Chosen stories will be shared on social media and some will be included in upcoming Frankly episodes. It is our hope that showcasing the projects and initiatives of those actively shifting their own lives in response to the metacrisis may inspire a domino effect of ideas from others.

Most importantly, we are looking for real stories from real people. So don’t worry if you’re not used to being on camera, we ask that you simply show up as yourself.

To share your story, click here. You’ll find everything you need to submit.

The link to submit videos will only be live for the next two weeks (until June 12), so if you’d like to share your story for this project, the time is now.

I’d also like to thank everyone who submitted last year or has already shared a written note with their personal stories about the impact The Great Simplification has had on them. You are the reason I believe this work can help change the initial conditions of the future.

Thank you all for your continued support for this content.

– TGS Team

In case you missed it…

In last week’s episode, I was joined by meditation practitioner, Andrew Holecek, for an exploration of the concept of dark retreats, periods of extended time in complete absence of light, as a practical path toward reflection and reconnection with ourselves and others. Andrew drew on decades of study in Tibetan Buddhism and non-dual wisdom traditions to explore how the external complexity of modern life is mirrored in the internal complexity of the modern mind. Central to his work is the concept of non-duality: a return from the fragmented display of self-versus-world toward a more unified, less suffering-prone relationship with reality. Andrew and I also explored the misleading entanglement of happiness and consumption, arguing that satisfaction arises not from acquiring what we want, but from the cessation of wanting itself.

Listen on your favorite podcast platform

And in last Friday’s Frankly, I discussed my long-running attempt to understand non-duality, and why this concept has remained just out of my grasp despite years of conversations with teachers, thinkers, and podcast guests. I began with a personal reflection on the possibility that my difficulty understanding non-duality does not stem from lack of intelligence or a short attention span, but from the particular cultural operating system that Westerners seem to inherit from birth. This operating system – which appears everywhere from language to economics to institutions – reinforces separation between the subject and the object, the observer and the observed, the self and the world.

Listen on your favorite podcast platform

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