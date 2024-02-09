Here in the mid-west of the United States - where I call home - we are seeing spring in February with record warm temperatures and low rainfalls (no snow). In anticipation of the likely record-heat ahead of us in 2024, I’m reminded of what I most care about and the reason I take on this work - to protect the Earth and its myriad, fascinating, and diverse inhabitants. There are many logical reasons for this - life wouldn’t be possible without the ecological gifts of this planet, much less the human enterprise that surrounds us. But beyond that, the Earth is an incredibly beautiful little blue dot full of creatures none of us could have imagined, yet created, on our own. The greatest luck of all time is we have this planet Earth to call Home.

In lieu of a Frankly this week, I’d like to re-post some of my prior Earth Day talks - my yearly contribution the celebration of our Earth and the reminder of how we’re treating it. It’s my belief that although many of us only think about this for one day of the year, everyday should be Earth Day.

For new viewers to the channel, I’ve created a new Earth Day talk for past 16 years - here are a few I’m fond of:

2023

(40 minutes)

2022

(85 minutes)

2021

(172 minutes)

