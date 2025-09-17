The Great Simplification

Peace2051
19h

A very interesting overview. Everyone knows that Trump is the reason this subject is so fascinating at this time. But what can one deduce about a country that elects such personality traits by either ignoring them or even preferring to see them in a leader?

Philip Harris
3m

FWIW I asked Google AI, Q "brain hemisphere and the evolution of hunting, affective and effective forceful or assertive behaviour correlates with male dominance?" and got a potentially v. useful answer including the suggestion that there was a positive feedback loop between testosterone levels in competitive status-driven human societies (the latter can increase the former).

PS Am looking forward to further thought on governance and the corporate 'L brain' runaway corporate train! Many thanks.

