The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Bhavana Nissima's avatar
Bhavana Nissima
17h

I really appreciate how you have been balancing your podcasts with reflective and expansive practices as you have been wide-boundary informing us. This episode just from blurb is important. I know I embrace darkness every now and then and it is such a reprieve for the nervous system.

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
13h

I lived off grid for about a year and I loved being more in tune with the natural patterns of daylight and darkness. It's also worth noting that light pollution is a major problem for many non-human species including sea turtles, migratory birds, and fireflies.

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