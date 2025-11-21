The Great Simplification

Will Richardson
1d

These last two Franklys have really been great. I've suggested making the "11 Discoveries" into an inquiry project in schools, and this one adds another layer onto what we might do next. Thanks, Nate.

Acktin
1dEdited

Nate Hagens ~ you've given some of us (me!) an introduction to folks like Bill Rees, your wonderful friend Daniel Schmach!, and so many more...Nora, Alexa, Ashley, Kate, Helen...that have both transformed the way we think about the world, and confirmed the things we've been thinking are not crazy, and not "utopian", but just us thinking realistically as one of these living creatures who somehow acquired the Trick ~ i.e., Language, so to make things up like lullabies and fairy tales at first, and mathematics, quantum physics, and every science real and imagined thereafter.

I've seen myself as nothing more or less than an Earthling for a very long time (since the late 70s, and I'm now 66). I will get more technical in that description if someone insists, so, I also identify as a 3BPP with a severe case of the OTs. Big-Brained-Bi-Pedal-Primate, w/ Opposable Thumbs.

I was "lucky" enough to have read Rifkin's "Entropy" in the early 80s. And prior to that I had a history professor named Marvin Bram, who viewed the History of Humanity with a rather wide lensed collection of telescopes and microscopes.

But seeing you move around such a wide variety of thinking and working humans, and seeing you change over the years in your understanding of the world we live in...has helped myself, and I suspect everyone, open up in ways that, well, for starters, leaves us kinder.

Now...I object to anyone who thinks what you said here is "utopian", you're a realist, Nate. Full stop. And now to the point (forgive the rambling), we are running out of time, and we need to connect well-intentioned folks who are near one another and thinking in sync, but have no idea they're neighbors. I'd love to see folks like yourself, like Bill Rees, like Darcia Narvaez, like Derrick Jensen, like Thomas Frank, like Sarah Wilson, like Rachel Donald, like Kevin Anderson, like Robert Sapolsky, and on and on...pool together the folks who follow them, so that we can find each other in our neighborhoods, and create the cultures that will help today's children sustain the pain of the next few centuries.

How do we do that? Just tossing the question out there. One more little digression, a story of growing up as a child into a young human, I was lucky, I got to summer on Nantucket Island. And as a summer kid, became acquainted with one of the most brilliant young people I met down there, who is now a profound thinker who hangs out in some of those higher echelons of our gov't. A brilliant man by the name of Dr. Paul Sullivan (as kids we were in awe of him, the rumor was he read dictionaries for entertainment). He's taught at the National Defense University, amongst other institutions. But here we have a thinker who is by title an economist, but by thinking so much more, and he wrote a short article, in April of 2022, for the Arab News, saying this, "Given the abject failures of global climate meetings and many countries’ climate initiatives, temperatures may in fact rise by 3C or more by 2090."

I've talked over the years with a few men who happen to work in intelligence for the military...they've casually confirmed similar things in passing...that 3C is a given, and disaster is what they plan for, because the politicians from small towns to the highest corridors of power won't discuss this reality under any circumstance. It's time we made them do that. How?...well, coming together with our likeminded neighbors is a start.

Can we somehow develop a zone where we can leave our info, to be available for our neighbors to find, so we and they, who come here and get wowed by your wisdom, can come together in person and make things happen the only way they can and be effective: locally.

