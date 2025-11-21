In this week’s episode, I invite listeners into an exploration of what it means to navigate a growing predicament shaped by ecological limits, rapid technological changes, and shifting expectations of reality. Our complex world hosts an immense diversity of human (and non-human) circumstances, which demand responses that are adaptive, not static. Rather than offer misleadingly prescriptive answers, I lay out a set of “compass points” that serve to both challenge our assumptions, and to attune our values in the direction of ‘better futures than the default.’

Our responses to the ‘more-than-human predicament’ as individuals, communities, and a species are impacted by socially-constructed notions of status, identity, and fear. This episode draws these concepts into a wider-lens conversation regarding how we intervene and respond to the systemic change on the horizon, how we relate to one another and to the ecosystems we’re a part of, and what kinds of futures we make possible by the choices – large and small – we make today.

What does it mean to move directionally rather than to seek tidy solutions? How might shifts in behavior now allow one to become a “rock in the river” as change continues, and accelerates? And where do we look for the “True North” of our values and behaviors in order to orient ourselves towards a more coherent collective response?

This week, I was joined by Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, a Peruvian chemical biologist with Andean-Amazonian indigenous roots, to discuss how she is actively merging modern science and indigenous knowledge through innovative research in the Amazon Rainforest. Rosa explained how the integration of these two ways of knowing unveil more effective paths forward for conservation and ecological wisdom that simultaneously offer economic opportunity for the people who live there. She also shared her biggest successes to date bringing this vision to life, including documenting and protecting Earth’s oldest known bee, the stingless bee.

