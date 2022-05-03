Each year around April 20, I marshal the courage to proclaim my love and concern for animals and nature in lieu of conventional discourse about economic systems. A strange habit. This year’s contribution was an art project of sorts. With help from one of my former students, I give a quick overview of 80 concepts relevant to human (and animal) futures each under the umbrella of a Tarot Card. Despite all else going on, I hope you can watch and share this years Earth Day presentation:
