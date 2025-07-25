In this Earth Day presentation, recorded earlier this year, I offer nine broad paths for individuals to cultivate resilience in an increasingly uncertain and unstable period of human history. From the intellectual & ecological to the spiritual & psychological, these ideas might be considered waypoints for navigating the human predicament, and - in aggregate - help build 'scout teams' of humans working on the upcoming cultural transition away from infinite material expansion.

How do we slow down and reject the “hustle culture” that prioritizes gains in efficiency, wealth and consumption over all else? How do we maximize the positive impacts and minimize the negative effects we have on the environment around us? What should we do today to plant the seeds of a future we’d like to see, or would like generations beyond us to see?

Changing the future starts with changing our relationship with today. This may first require being more reflective and realistic about our own relationship with the human predicament - and embracing the uncertainty of what's ahead. Perhaps if we’re able to redefine 'individual sovereignty' in these hyper individualistic times, towards different attitudes, rituals and behaviors, we can act as seeds of something helpful to the future of humanity and the biosphere.

This week, I was joined by Wes Carter, president of Atlantic Packaging, to discuss the pressing need for radical transformation in the packaging industry, and how his company has become a leader in sustainable packaging innovation. He emphasized the role of industry in addressing the plastic pollution crisis, especially given the outsized role of plastic packaging in damaging human and planetary health. He also shared his personal journey towards environmental stewardship and the significance of personal healing and spiritual growth in driving systemic change.

