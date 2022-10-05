This Week…

Yesterday, most of Bangladesh was plunged into darkness. Recently we’ve seen similar events in Syria, Sri Lanka, Nicaragua and elsewhere. While the world focuses on the economic woes of e.g. Germany, and the UK the knock on effects of higher natural gas and commodity prices due to prolonged Russia/Ukraine situation is taking a large toll on countries in the Global South.

On today’s episode, I welcome Ayan Mahamoud, a climate and resilience planner from Djibouti. We discuss the growing challenge the poly-crisis poses for the Global South and how climate change is already creating challenges for people (and animals) in East Africa.

Ayan coordinates and facilitates regional programming tasks within the Initiative on Drought Resilience (IDDRSI), which covers 7 countries in the Horn of Africa. She currently manages the USAID Programme Portfolio at Intergovernmental Authority on Development working on issues related to Resilience/Climate Adaptation/Dryland Development, Cross-Border Health, Countering Violent Extremism, Conflict Prevention/Early Warning.

In many ways, the discussions in our world are not only energy blind but also blind to accelerating threats to nations outside our own. What does managing and coordinating responses look like? What can we learn from communities already dealing with increasing poverty and climate impacts?

I hope you enjoy and learn from this episode with Ayan Mahamoud. I did. Not your everyday conversation in Wisconsin…

Last Friday, I released a new Frankly outlining the 7 Stages of Climate Awareness that I personally went through. I know that not everyone follows the same path, but my hope is that this will be a guide for many people on how to move towards a systems perspective of looking at such daunting, global situations.

