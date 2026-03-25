Ending the AI Arms Race: Why Safer Futures Are Still Possible & What You Can Do to Help
The Great Simplification #214 with Tristan Harris
The conversation around artificial intelligence has been captured by two competing narratives – techno-abundance or civilizational collapse – both of which sidestep the question of who this technology is actually being built for. But if we consider that we are setting the initial conditions for everything that follows, we might realize that we are in a pivotal moment for AI development which demands a deeper cultural conversation about the type of future we actually want. What would it look like to design AI for the benefit of the 99%, and what are the necessary steps to make that possible?
In this episode, I welcome back Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, for a wide-ranging conversation on AI futures and safety. Tristan explains how his organization pivoted from social media to AI risks after insiders at AI labs warned him in early 2023 that a dangerous step-change in capabilities was coming – and with it, risks that are orders of magnitude larger. Tristan outlines the economic and psychological consequences already unfolding under AI’s race-to-the-bottom engagement incentives, as well as the major threat categories we face: including massive wealth concentration, government surveillance, and the very real risk that humanity loses meaningful control of AI systems in critical domains. He also shares about his involvement in the new documentary, The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, and ultimately highlights the highest-leverage areas in the movement toward safer AI development.
If we start seeing AI risks clearly without surrendering to despair, could we regain the power to steer toward safer technological futures? What would it mean to design AI around human wellbeing rather than engagement, attention, and profit? And can we cultivate the kind of shared cultural reckoning that makes collective action possible – before it’s too late?
Want to dive deeper into the concepts covered in this episode? Follow along with the Show Notes & Links to Learn More, which you can find at the bottom of the page for every episode of The Great Simplification, or you can download them here.
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In case you missed it…
Last week’s Frankly marked a turning point in the work of The Great Simplification. Having spent twenty years articulating the more-than-human predicament, I shifted from diagnosis to direction as current events – including conflict in the Strait of Hormuz – accelerate the timeline. I shared a first-pass framework for action and response that’s organized around what to do now, which could be applied to various places and at multiple scales.
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I asked AI how different its responses would be if it were to take inclusive, ecocentric well-being as its default presumption, rather than the, at best, anthropocentric (and usually Modernist privilege) position it usually takes. I was surprised by the fecundity of its reply. after spooling its reply, it said words to the effect "of course, for any of this this to work, humans would have to adopt these values". however, further elaboration brought the observation that the more users ask for an ecocentrically informed interaction, the more that logic becomes part of the system. this requires that the users have not opted out of their usage being used for training the AI, of course. all information from free users is automatically used to train the platform. thus, asking that one's inquiry is responded to from an inclusive ecocentric perspective on well-being is a small piece of activism.
I'd note that it also observed that, ultmately, an anthropocentric position must become ecocentric since without a functioning ecosystem anthropos is toast.... (the toast analogy is mine!)
Wonderful analysis of the latest magical growth fallacy our creative market makers have been inventing, fooling everyone about the punishing collapse ahead since the Tower of Babel collapse about 7000 years ago, of course leading to the boom to bust self-destruction fools gold that has led to the great and small civilization collapses that followed, of Bronze Age Atlantis, Greece, then Rome, and now us! The even bigger surprise is how, technically, simple the escape from these suicidal reaches for infinite wealth and power are. Ate antidote to growth is growing up, an independent choice of the growth system, usually triggered by getting the signal to invest time, resource, and effort to learning how to get along, as opposed to multiply scale and power. So.. that’ RI not AI (real, not artificial). The main difference is in the question asked, how to make good on what was built by growth, the very same question that naturally occurs for the newborn presented with it’s strange new world that for some reason seems to demand choice and behavior! :-)