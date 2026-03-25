The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Mark Skelding's avatar
Mark Skelding
13m

I asked AI how different its responses would be if it were to take inclusive, ecocentric well-being as its default presumption, rather than the, at best, anthropocentric (and usually Modernist privilege) position it usually takes. I was surprised by the fecundity of its reply. after spooling its reply, it said words to the effect "of course, for any of this this to work, humans would have to adopt these values". however, further elaboration brought the observation that the more users ask for an ecocentrically informed interaction, the more that logic becomes part of the system. this requires that the users have not opted out of their usage being used for training the AI, of course. all information from free users is automatically used to train the platform. thus, asking that one's inquiry is responded to from an inclusive ecocentric perspective on well-being is a small piece of activism.

I'd note that it also observed that, ultmately, an anthropocentric position must become ecocentric since without a functioning ecosystem anthropos is toast.... (the toast analogy is mine!)

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Jessie Henshaw's avatar
Jessie Henshaw
1h

Wonderful analysis of the latest magical growth fallacy our creative market makers have been inventing, fooling everyone about the punishing collapse ahead since the Tower of Babel collapse about 7000 years ago, of course leading to the boom to bust self-destruction fools gold that has led to the great and small civilization collapses that followed, of Bronze Age Atlantis, Greece, then Rome, and now us! The even bigger surprise is how, technically, simple the escape from these suicidal reaches for infinite wealth and power are. Ate antidote to growth is growing up, an independent choice of the growth system, usually triggered by getting the signal to invest time, resource, and effort to learning how to get along, as opposed to multiply scale and power. So.. that’ RI not AI (real, not artificial). The main difference is in the question asked, how to make good on what was built by growth, the very same question that naturally occurs for the newborn presented with it’s strange new world that for some reason seems to demand choice and behavior! :-)

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