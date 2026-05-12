The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Dark Optimism's avatar
Dark Optimism
4h

This is the first I've encountered Marc Gafni’s nice ‘post-tragic’ name for what the late Revd. Michael Dowd called the 'post doom' mindset (or what I call dark optimism):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MR0C8h7go40

Nearly a century ago, the late Viktor Frankl called it "tragic optimism". But by whatever name, it's as old as human suffering and insight, and indeed both profoundly necessary to, and endlessly rediscovered in, such times.

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Bonnie Chambers's avatar
Bonnie Chambers
4h

My floundering, worn out mitochondria felt this, and it ignites the memory of fiery connections of community and aliveness.

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