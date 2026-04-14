The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Barbara Schwartzbach's avatar
Barbara Schwartzbach
9h

Love the perspective you share , your story weaves together issues of our time through the lenses of your Life Long experience of Learning. Thank you.

What will emerge?

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V Matsumari's avatar
V Matsumari
9h

Very interesting read, thank you for sharing!!

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