The Great Simplification

Dark Optimism
3h

In that E.O. Wilson quote about "godlike technology" I always wonder which god our technology is like. A blind god like Höðr perhaps? a god of war like Tano? Or who..?

Mary Wildfire
3h

I disagreed with much of your take on Amodei's essay until you came to the point where you talked about the wide boundary considerations, all of which was right on. This is because I question whether AI is now or soon will become super-intelligent (whatever that means)--so far the LLMs' work is inferior to that of humans (though faster). And while I'm skeptical that AI is gonna kill us all, I'm even more skeptical that it's going to contribute anything of significance.

To me it seems the most serious threats are all the things you named, plus one more--I think a key use intended for AI is to parse the enormous amount of data that has already been collected on each of us, plus all they continue to collect, and identify potential leaders, for when the uprising finally comes. You have not acknowledged what the techbros have openly said is their dream of success--ending democracy, moving to Mars, downloading into androids, living forever, creating a system or corporate cities run by all-powerful CEOs, and white supremacy. (All of those have been named by one or more, I'm not saying it's a joint program of all of them.) Do you think they even hope to see 8 billion humans thriving in 2050? Marco Rubio just called explicitly for a new colonialism in Munich--and got a standing ovation. A system of concentration camps is being built in the US, for immigrants--initially. The world is not moving through adolescence toward maturity--though it may be bifurcating, with increasing numbers of ordinary people moving in that direction while the few in power regress to 19th century ideas. And 1940 Germany ideas.

