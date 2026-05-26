This essay is adapted from the Frankly episode posted on March 6th, 2026 titled, “A Guide to Staying Human (Part 1): Desperately Seeking Agency.”

The systemic risks we’ve long been talking about on this platform are now upon us. The war in Iran is not only a market-changing event, it is a world-changing event. I could be another talking head opining on how long the Strait of Hormuz will be closed, what this portends for oil and gas prices, and what it means for Europe, China, the U.S., and our global economic system, but these are all scenarios that I’ve been outlining for many, many years.

My deeper instinct is that this platform exists to inform and inspire those humans who want to play a role in what’s coming. Given what’s coming could soon be here – and as the foundation to my recent “Framework for Action” – I want to start a new series today, called “A Guide to Staying Human.” Effectively, it’s trying to address the question, “What do we do?” But rather than offering a prescriptive checklist, I want this series to act as more of a guide on how we might live and contribute in this age of turbulence and rapid change.

All the news these days seems to be bombs, blood, gangsters, and AI. Some days, an ‘ordinary’ morning – with ‘ordinary’ news – can feel like a Twilight Zone episode.

Plus, if you’re like me, you probably periodically get caught between vertigo and whiplash following the news. By like me, I don’t mean my personality or the peculiarities of my ‘Sasquatch’ self – I just mean having a base humanity of enjoying things like soup, old-growth forest, the smell of freshly washed babies, clean laundry, unforced open laughter with friends, golden retrievers (well, all dogs), and the deep awe of the natural world.

I think a lot of you are like me – but like me, you also have a hope for normal times. Times that make sense. An era where hard work, creativity, kindness, and cooperation can lead you, and us… somewhere. It doesn’t feel like we’re in those times.

So let’s take a big step back. Many of us are curious, concerned, and sometimes afraid trying to keep up with it all. But I’ve learned that more and more information without a way to act becomes a psychological weight – it actually accumulates like stress hormones. It keeps circulating in our bodies.

This series is about how to take in the magnitude of the more-than-human predicament, retain your humanity while living inside what we increasingly recognize as an unfeeling machine, and still play a role in steering the future away from the default ahead of us.

The Need for Agency

There is a word I used to roll my eyes at, but the logic and implications of this work keep leading me back to it. That word is agency. For a long time, I skipped over it when I heard it. It sounded buzzwordy and abstract. But today, the concept of agency feels more practical, almost physical, and now necessary.

When I say agency, I mean the lived experience that some part of your life is yours: your attention is yours, your time is yours, and at least for parts of your day, you can choose what you do next. Agency is the feeling that you are connected to reality and that your choices change something. I expect many people are craving this right now. Even if someone doesn’t use the specific word “agency,” they say they want meaning, community, or more authenticity. They say that they feel tired, directionless, and unable to focus or to have motivation – but they’re not sure why. Underneath these descriptions, there is a deeper craving for the feeling we once had, which many of us have lost: that we are the authors of the days in our own lives.

That’s why agency is the main focus of the first part of this series: because I think reclaiming the feeling of agency is a precondition for almost everything else that follows. The more-than-human predicament is not only external – climate, energy, biodiversity, and geopolitics – it’s also internal. It’s a test of whether enough humans can direct attention and effort toward the longer-term, even while the system increasingly pulls us toward the short-term.

We Didn’t Choose This

For much of my life, I believed the main bottleneck to better futures was knowledge and understanding. If people could only see reality clearly, then we as a culture would respond in kind. I called my college course “Reality 101,” because I believed that reality matters – and I still believe that. But over time, my mental model of how society works, as well as my own theory of change, has shifted.

About a decade ago, I started seeing the economy less as a collection of individual humans, and more as a metabolic Superorganism: an almost-living system that consumes energy and materials, turns them into goods and services, and then has to keep consuming to keep itself going – like a shark needs to keep swimming to breathe.

Despite our critique of them, many of the biggest patterns embedded in the Superorganism were never explicitly chosen by most of the people living inside of it. Wars widen and persist, increasing debt year over year becomes as familiar as the sun rising in the morning, surveillance undergoes a shifting baseline until it’s normal to have everything we do tracked and analyzed, and of course ecological drawdown continues – even as we profess to really care about it.

The Superorganism metabolizes the future into the present. And many days we, as individuals, are frantically treading water just to not be swept away in the current.

Why We Feel Powerless

Watching something we did not consciously choose, and being pulled along in its wake, creates a very particular psychological condition when it comes to agency.

Our modern culture, especially in the West, has trained us to think of agency as ritualized participation: we get a concentrated dose of it every few years at the ballot box. We also get smaller doses through consumption, through our social media posting, and through having the ‘correct’ opinion at the ‘correct’ moment. I’m not dismissing voting or elections – I think those things matter. My point is that formal participation and lived agency in our culture have now seriously drifted apart. We are asked to care deeply about outcomes that we have almost no leverage over.

At the same time, the information age is amplifying our awareness of everything faster than our collective capacity to intervene and act. When awareness grows and agency does not, a paralysis sets in, which produces cynicism and something akin to moral injury. People sense the magnitude of our predicament, and they also sense their smallness inside of it. Then they feel, wrongly in my opinion, that their inability to change it is a personal defect. When the following guilt, resignation, and shame show up, people often respond by signaling purity, becoming overly certain and dogmatic, or by withdrawing entirely.

Peoples’ nervous systems learn that action is costly and exposure is risky, so they can end up hyperaware and immobilized at the same time. At the macro-level, that combination makes us easier to steer because it keeps people in reaction mode instead of proactive mode.

I increasingly think that many of us now live in soft-feudalism. We have comfort, convenience, entertainment, and abundance of choice in the narrow consumer sense, but at the same time, there are walls around us built out of institutions and incentives, ownership patterns, and the hard physics of a globally interconnected, carbon-saturated, energy-intensive way of life.

We call those walls, in an Orwellian sense, freedoms in our culture. But for those paying attention they increasingly look like prison gates, which is a new way of seeing our system for me. That’s why I think that felt helplessness, the feeling that nothing we can do makes a difference, is increasingly one of the biggest hurdles we face in the more-than-human predicament. Any serious response at the personal, community, or institutional scale – let alone global scale – is going to require human capacities, like choice, sustained attention, cooperation, and follow-through at the level of the individual, which this helplessness has gradually eroded.

All this has scientific grounding. As an evolutionary adaptation, our brains are constantly estimating the controllability of our environment. Below our consciousness, your nervous system keeps asking, “When I try, does anything change?” If the answer is “yes” reasonably often, stress shifts into active coping, which is a positive thing for our physiology. You feel the pressure but there’s also some traction that accompanies it. But if the answer is often “no,” freeze and withdrawal become our normal responses because energy conservation is rational when our brains deem our environment uncontrollable.

The term for this is “learned helplessness,” and I think at a civilizational scale we are now running an experiment in it. A population that is hyper-informed but behaviorally immobilized is much easier to steer, because reaction by the constituent parts of the Superorganism replaces what was once our directed behavior. Research on self-efficacy is basically the longer-term version of this same concept: it’s internalized evidence accumulated over time that your own actions lead to outcomes.

The strongest builder of that evidence is not some uber self-confidence. It’s what researchers call “mastery experiences,” which is a fancy term for small wins that are measurable and real. You attempt something concrete, you complete it, you see an outcome, and your brain updates its model of who you are. I first learned about this two years ago in a book by BJ Fogg called Tiny Habits. It’s basically a method for making the first step small enough that you’re almost guaranteed to succeed. Your nervous system gets better proof instead of another broken promise, and that update to your own self-perception matters because it potentially changes what you do next – and further in the future.

In my experience, when you string a few experiences together in a row, you become more willing to try again, tolerate discomfort, stay with something for longer, and start to invest your time and energy again. But when you develop the opposite pattern, your intentions repeatedly dissipate – especially today in a digital environment designed to fragment our intention. Your system learns that effort is unreliable and to not invest time or discipline or effort.

Practical Suggestions

A practical suggestion here is simple. In an environment that constantly dissolves our intentions because of the biophysical-macro framework that brought us here, we want to create at least one small protected loop of agency between our intention and an outcome. It could be as simple as a promise to keep a block of time that you don’t rationalize away. Over time, those kept promises rebuild trust in you as a human, and self-trust is a key foundation for agency. Given all of you are paying attention to the same story I am, agency is the foundation of everything else.

So I humbly suggest that if you want to measure your real agency, don’t list out your knowledge, opinions, and worldview. Instead just look at your calendar, maybe from last week, because time is the interface between our values and our world. This makes your calendar a biophysical document, it reveals where your energy and life force is flowing. What did you protect? What did you allow to dissipate? And what did you do that reinforced your capacity to act again tomorrow?

There are days when I heavily feel the weight of the world and what’s happening. I see the headlines about war, social turbulence, and political dysfunction. And as most of you are acutely aware, there is also the mostly-signed ecological decay going on in the background. Tracking Iran, global heating, global debt, or another fill-in-the-blank situation of your metacrisis flavor du jour can quietly become a substitute for acting. Even in my own life, I tell myself I’m staying informed while my day becomes more fragmented and reactive. I think understanding the details of the more-than-human predicament is kind of asymptotic. We can learn more and more, but like a pot of gold under a rainbow, there is no end.

I am, or should say I have been, the king of rationalizations. My neocortex can make grand, well-intended healthy plans for next week on my calendar. But when that appointment time arrives, the emotions or events of the moment somehow perpetually turn tomorrow into today, and then delay and rationalization ensue, and my agency muscle atrophies.

So in the past year or so, I’ve started interrupting this pattern before it captures and defines me. The little metacognitive Nate on my shoulder speaks up and kindly nudges me to choose an alternate behavior before I touch a screen, like putting a voluntary speed bump in my day. Sometimes it’s sitting quietly talking to my dog for a few minutes or doing an elephant path meditation that my friend sent me. Often, it’s stopping mid-article and abruptly and actively choosing to watch the birds at my feeder. Another thing I do is pull out my notebook and physically write a poem with a pen. Sometimes I just randomly call a friend and have a real conversation with someone I haven’t talked to in a while.

I’ve learned that the specific thing doesn’t matter so much. What matters is reclaiming the felt experience of my own choice, and then having my nervous system learn and repeat the behavior and the feeling. I believe that from that seed, bigger things become possible, including the kinds of interventions this platform exists to explore and activate.

If you’ve been with this platform for a while, you probably frequently are asking the same thing that I ask: “What do we actually do about the metacrisis?” I have thought about this for a very long time and I plan to share a more detailed map of the interventions in the coming months, the first draft of which I published in a recent Frankly, “What to Do as the World Falls Apart: A Framework for Action.”

There are many entry points and many forms of work that are going to matter, and there is so much to do starting… yesterday. But today, I’m focused on what I view as a precondition to all that: reclaiming some of the agency that we’ve lost or outsourced to the Superorganism.

Some of you are probably thinking, and will write in the comments, that more agency is not going to guarantee we solve the metacrisis or even make a dent. The system’s huge inertia is real, and quite a bit of damage is already locked in. But agency changes when we regain influence over our own lives first, which spreads to the local communities we touch. It changes the odds that new collaborations can form, that better policies emerge, that local experiments scale, and many other possibilities form from that.

Changing the Initial Conditions

So agency is the first step toward changing the initial conditions of the future.

Regarding the future, I think there’s a big difference between the default trajectory of humanity in the biosphere and each of our perceptions of it. The default future is not a fixed destiny, it is and always will be a probability distribution. For example, any improvement over the default would be a great outcome – if we stop at 2.1ºC of global heating in the future, that will be immeasurably better for the long-term than 2.2ºC of heating. Ninety percent of species making it through this century is immeasurably better than eighty-five percent. Small differences look inconsequential on a chart, but will be enormous in time and space.

This is what I mean by changing the initial conditions of the future. More people with a feeling of agency can, and I expect will, nudge these curves. But none of that happens without people – lots of people – who feel their individual daily actions have some tether to reality.

So, before institutional change, before cultural shifts, and before new energy systems, there are nervous systems that are going to have to relearn this traction that, in my opinion, our system has quietly taken away.

Here’s what I will offer as a first step with all my “vast experience” on the topic: pick one hour in the next three days that belongs to you. Put it on your calendar (if you’re like me and you need to) and treat this hour as a commitment to your future self. During that hour, do something that increases your agency. You could work out and strengthen your body, stabilize your nervous system, breathe some authenticity into a real relationship in your life, or make some small anticipatory ninja-move that makes you harder to steer. It’s up to you. But it should be your choice, not an appointment with someone else per se. If an hour is too much, try ten minutes or five tiny habits.

If you’re feeling frozen or guilty or ashamed or powerless these days, I want to say this plainly: you are not alone and you are not broken. Neither am I. I’ve spent 20 years mapping the biophysical systems of humans and the biosphere circa 2026, and I’ve become very comfortable in that space. Probably mostly because it’s now obvious what’s happening to most people. But regarding the inner life side of this, I am a participant and a novice learning in real time alongside many of you – in some cases, from a few of you.

Which is exactly why I think we need better conversations about how to stay human inside a Superorganism that doesn’t optimize for humanity or even care about it. That’s what this series is going to be about: individuals building towards becoming rocks in the river, collectively towards islands of coherence, and then toward some new cultural mitochondria of better futures than the default. (See Frankly #98: “10 Qualities That Could Change the Future: The Seeds of New Cultural Mitochondria” for more on this concept.)

This series is also the foundation of the ongoing framework for what to do, which has become the core of this work as we get closer and closer to a Great Simplification.

That’s all for today. I’ll build on this framework in the future, and I would love to hear from the TGS community on your experiences with this little suggested experiment on agency and what else you do to stay human in these times.

Hope you are all well.

Thanks for reading.

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