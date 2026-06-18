The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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surya yalamanchili's avatar
surya yalamanchili
2h

The lingering and daily-descending dread really resonates w/my experience

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Peter Kindfield, PhD's avatar
Peter Kindfield, PhD
26m

Hey Nate and All, 

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about relational practices. My basic assumption is that the cause of our predicament is a worldview of separation. This worldview separates everything from everything else. Maybe the worst separations are us from each other, us from the rest of the natural world, and our minds from our bodies. This worldview underlies industrial civilization and has led us to the precipice of our own extinction.

Our separation from our bodies, each other, and the rest of the natural world leaves us as folks living on a high-tech cruise ship who don’t know how to swim. This is of course anxiety and dread provoking, particularly when we realize the ship is sinking.

The antidote is learning how to swim by deepening our relationships with our bodies, each other, and the Earth. How do we do that? Through relational practices. Many of the things you talk about in this piece and elsewhere fit into this broad category of activity. For me, most of these center on forming reciprocal relationships with others and the rest of the natural world. I’d love to talk with you more about this framework and the specific relational practices I focus on myself and in my work/play with children.

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