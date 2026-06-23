This essay is adapted from the Frankly episode posted on May 22nd, 2026 titled, “A Guide to Staying Human (Part 3): The Default Mode Network and the Metacrisis,” from the series “A Guide to Staying Human.”

Today’s essay is the third part of a series I’m calling “A Guide to Staying Human.” The first part was about reclaiming agency in a world that feels largely out of our control. The second was about responding to the feeling and physiological weight of dread without being consumed by it. This week, I want to dive into presence, and what it means in a world where distraction is constantly available.

I’ll touch on the neuroscience of attention and the default mode network, reflect on how this ties into the lived experiences of those who are aware of the metacrisis, and offer some pathways and practices that can be used to move back toward presence in our daily lives.

A Missed Moment

Something happened to me a few weeks ago that precipitated this Frankly idea. I typically get up early so I can feed the animals and go on a bike ride before it gets too hot, so I was sitting down with a cup of coffee at 5:30 in the morning. The light was just coming up over the field behind the house, and it was that particular gray-pink that lasts maybe seven minutes or so before it turns into the light of an ordinary day. I had the cup in my hand. I was looking out the window – or rather – I was facing the window. And at some point, maybe five minutes later, I came back to myself and realized that I had not really seen any of it.

In those minutes, I had been somewhere else. Specifically, I had been in 2027 imagining a scenario about diesel rationing due to refinery constraints. The coffee was gone, the light had already turned ordinary. The orchard oriole that comes this time of year to eat the oranges I put out had come and gone – I had been physically ten feet away, but mentally somewhere else entirely.

So today, I want to talk about presence as a specific problem for those of us who have spent years building an intellectual synthesis about where this civilization is going. Presence is about actually being here, in the now. The work that has made me useful to life in a small way, I think, has also made me peculiarly absent from my own life. I would bet I am not alone in this.

I have lived in this kind of absence for years. I’ve had a front row seat to this particular cost of being aware of the more-than-human predicament. When you spend twenty years modeling futures, the mind develops a habit: it drifts forward. My brain runs scenarios when it has nothing else to do. To be honest, it runs scenarios even when it does have something else to do. It runs them while I’m eating, while I’m on a hike, while I’m watching the light come up over the horizon in the morning. This habit is probably what has allowed the work to continue, but it has had a significant cost. The only place life ever actually occurs – which is here and now, with this breath – becomes a place I visit only briefly, between simulations of the future.

The Default Mode Network

I’ll start with the neuroscience regarding presence, because deep within the brains of Homo sapiens is a structure that both helps generate the metacrisis and gives us the tools to create viable responses to it.

I recently learned about a study where two psychologists at Harvard sampled the moment-to-moment experience of thousands of adults across roughly a quarter-million moments, all via an iPhone app. They pinged people at random throughout the day and asked, “What are you doing? What are you thinking about? And how do you feel?” What they found was remarkable: people’s minds were wandering – thinking about something other than what they were doing – during ~47% of waking life. Nearly half of the time. And, quelle surprise, people were less happy when their minds were wandering than when they were not, regardless of the activity. Even unpleasant tasks were experienced as more satisfying when fully attended than pleasant tasks done with a wandering mind. They titled the study, “A Wandering Mind Is an Unhappy Mind,” unusually direct for a peer-reviewed paper.

In a related study over thirty years ago, researchers noticed there was a set of brain regions that consistently deactivated whenever subjects engaged in a task and reactivated the moment the task ended. By 2001, they had published the canonical paper proposing the existence of what came to be known as the Default Mode Network (DMN for short), because it described what the brain defaults to when not externally engaged. In the years since, the DMN has become one of the most studied structures in neuroscience. If you’re interested, we’ve covered it on this platform in Taylor Guthrie’s episode.

The DMN is a network of brain regions, including parts of the prefrontal cortex and the hippocampus, that fire together in synchrony and activate the moment you stop engaging in a task. This network does self-referential processing, which in simpler terms means thinking about yourself: your traits, your history, your situation, and what others think of you. It does theory of mind, which entails modeling other people’s mental states, imagining what someone is thinking, what they intended, and how they will react. It also does spontaneous thought – the wandering, associative, image-laden flow that occurs when attention is not pinned to a task.

The DMN is also the structure that enables what is called mental time travel, or remembering the past and simulating the future. It turns out the hippocampus, which stores our memories, is the same structure used to construct hypothetical futures. In fact, people who have hippocampal damage actually have a harder time imagining future scenarios. To imagine tomorrow, you are using the same equipment with which you remember the past.

Mental time travel is one of the great cognitive achievements of the human species. It is how we plan harvests, anticipate winters, prepare for childbirth, build cathedrals, and move toward regenerative futures. Self-narrative is what gives a life its coherence. Theory of mind is the foundation of human cooperation. So the DMN is the center of what makes us peculiarly… human.

The capacity to leave the present moment is a superpower, but also a curse.

Mental Traps and the Metacrisis

We need the Default Mode Network in our daily lives, so we shouldn’t think of it as a bug in our physiology. The problem I’m getting at is actually the chronic dominance of this network in people alive today, at least in modern industrial societies.

Most of the time, in healthy mental life, attention flows fluidly back and forth between the DMN and another system called the Task-Positive Network, which is the operating mode of the brain while in attentive contact with what is in front of it. These two systems are anticorrelated, meaning when one is up, the other is down. You leave the present to plan, and then you come back. You drift into your memories, and then you return. That is the design.

What modern conditions – the phones, news cycle, attention economy, and for those of us who have taken on the metacrisis, the weight of what we have come to understand – have done is tip the balance heavily toward the DMN so that the brain stays there for more of our lives. Science now tells us that chronic DMN dominance is associated with several measurable changes: reduced gray matter in the hippocampus over time, increased rates of depression and anxiety, diminished sensory processing. The world literally looks duller and feels less present, all because the network that processes the present is being out-competed by the network that processes the future and the past.

What this looks like in daily life is probably familiar. You drive your usual route to the store and arrive with no memory of the drive. Your task-positive system handled the driving on autopilot while the DMN ran whatever scenario it was imagining. Most people experience this several times a day. You read a page in a book and only realize at the end that you read the words but none of their meaning registered. I’ve been doing this work for decades, and only since researching this did I understand the reasoning behind this pattern in my own life.

You take a shower and emerge realizing you have been thinking the whole time. The shower is famous as a creativity zone precisely because it is a familiar sensory environment requiring no attentional resources, freeing the DMN to roam. This is why insights come in the shower – or on my bike routes. Similarly, you have a conversation in which you are rehearsing your reply rather than listening. The DMN is running a social simulation of what you will say and how it will land, while the actual person across from you is reduced to a stimulus.

For many of us, time appears to accelerate as we age. This is partly DMN-related. Children spend much more of their day in task-positive, sensory-immediate processing. Everything is new, everything demands their attention. As we age and routines automate, a larger portion of our day runs on DMN, which compresses subjective time because the DMN does not lay down rich episodic memories the way novel sensory engagement does. The years feel short partly because we were not actually present for most of them.

How does this especially apply to those of you reading this? Well, several specific features of metacrisis awareness make DMN capture worse and more powerful than for the average modern person.

First, thinking about the future through this lens has an emotional component. The thoughts are loaded with grief, fear, anger, and moral outrage. The DMN preferentially processes what matters most. The very importance of what we understand is what makes it so colonizing to our mental lives.

Second, our metacrisis simulations have no resolution. Most worries the DMN processes eventually resolve: the test passes, the difficult conversation is had. But the metacrisis simulation has no endpoint. The DMN keeps running it because it never gets the closure signal.

Third, the simulation is socially isolating. Most people in our lives do not share the model. So the DMN is also running social simulations, like wondering “How do I talk to my brother about this? Why does my partner not see this? And what do I tell my children?” These layered simulations multiply the load.

Fourth, our vocation itself sometimes requires DMN engagement. If you are a metacrisis researcher, writer, or even just an attentive citizen, your job is to run the simulations. You cannot stop. The DMN is your professional instrument. The very mode that is eating our present life is the mode our work depends on.

Fifth, and this one hits home, is that there is a moral dimension that licenses the absence. The metacrisis-aware person can rationalize, often correctly, that their preoccupation with the future is necessary and appropriate, that being fully present at a birthday party while the world burns would be a kind of obscenity. This is the trap, because it’s easy to feel like it’s the only logical conclusion. The moral seriousness that drives this work licenses chronic absence from one’s own life, and that absence becomes a sign of how much one cares. But I’ve learned that absence is not care. Absence is absence. And the children growing up next to an absent parent will not remember that the parent was thinking important thoughts. They will remember that the parent was not there.

Absence, Drift, and Future Capture

The metacrisis-aware mind often experiences DMN time as more real than present time, because the DMN content – collapse, contraction, loss, intervention – feels weightier than the apparent triviality of the present moment like the dinner you’re having tonight, the weather outside, or the cat’s litter box you need to clean. I recently came to see this as an inversion of reality. The DMN content is modeled, while the present moment is actual. However, our felt sense of importance reverses this. The model feels solid, while the present feels watered down and uninteresting. This inversion is one of the central pathologies of how this work has trained our minds.

Not all absence is the same. Some forward-thinking is necessary regarding planning, modeling, and creating strategy. The surgeon visualizes the operation. The farmer thinks about next season. The mark of healthy mental time travel is that you can leave the present, do the work elsewhere, and come back. The key is that the traveling mind actually returns.

There is a second kind of absence, which we might call drift. The mind wanders because the present has become less compelling than the simulations. Drift is what’s happening when you scroll. It feels like nothing, and that’s part of its power, but it is the slow erasure of one’s own life.

There’s also a third kind of absence that I’ll label future-capture. This is when the future is so loud, so vivid, and so saturated with consequence that the present cannot compete with it. This is the territory of the metacrisis-aware mind. The future is not a place we visit, it is a place we live. The present becomes a kind of waiting room… provisionally pleasant sometimes, but always a waiting room. The laughter of children, the taste of food, and the light on the field all have the quality of being prologue to something else. Of being, somehow, not the thing itself.

Future-capture is what full DMN dominance feels like from the inside, when the content is civilizational. It is the same phenomenon I called “full dread” in the last Frankly, viewed from a slightly different angle. Dread is what it feels like. Future-capture is what it does to our attention. Both are the mind unable to leave a future it cannot stop modeling.

I have lived in future-capture for years. Much of the work I have done has depended on it, and it has cost me more than I have wanted to admit.

Five Pathways Back to Presence

So what do we do with all this?

I want to offer five pathways, or at least directions, knowing that none of them are sufficient and even all of them working in tandem is still only a beginning.

The first pathway is through the senses. The mind cannot be in the future and in the body at the same time, at least not really. So when you find yourself gone, the most reliable way home is through the senses. What do I hear, right now? What do I see, right now? What is the texture of this cup against my hand? This is what every contemplative tradition has known for thousands of years, and what neuroscience now confirms: somatic attention quiets the DMN. The Zen teacher Thich Nhat Hanh built an entire body of work around it: drink the tea, wash the dish, walk the path. Each of these is an entire practice, if done with the senses awake.

The second pathway is the pause, or speedbump, before the reach. There is a moment, almost subliminal, between the impulse to grab one’s phone and the actual movement to do so. The same moment occurs before you open the news app, the email, or the next thing. In that moment, there is a small window of choice. Most of the practice of presence in our era comes down to learning to recognize that tiny window. It doesn’t even mean you have to decide not to reach for the thing. It just means that you acknowledge, when you reach, that you are reaching for some stimulus, and that the reaching takes you away from presence, from the moment right in front of you.

The third pathway is single-tasking. The ideology of multitasking is one of the great lies of the late industrial era. The brain does not do two attentional tasks at once; it switches between them, badly, at significant cognitive cost. To eat while reading, while half-listening to a podcast, while glancing at the phone is to do four things poorly and to be fully present for none of them. Choose one thing at a time.

Me and my dog, Frank

The fourth pathway is through beauty. Iain McGilchrist highlighted this in a recent episode: the human nervous system is built to be arrested by beauty. The oriole eating the orange you put out for him. The way the wind moves a particular tree branch. The face of someone you love when they don’t know you’re looking. Frank looking at me like I am his entire universe. When you let yourself be stopped when the world offers something, you’re practicing presence. Beauty is the present moment announcing itself. The metacrisis-aware mind has often trained itself to push past these announcements, because there is so much heavier work to do. I now think this is a mistake – the announcements are the work, or at least an essential part of it.

The fifth path I’ll suggest is the hardest. Perhaps we could label it the gift of finitude, prescience, or perhaps even awe. The reason presence is so difficult for many people (but especially those of us who have learned what we have learned) is that we have been given a strange and terrible gift. We have a sharper-than-usual awareness of the contingency and connectedness of everything: the species that go extinct, the forests that burn, the institutions that fail, and the Carbon Pulse that depletes. We carry, as a daily companion, the knowledge that what is here will not always be here. That the ordinary world is not ordinary. That this particular oriole, this particular cup of coffee, and this particular morning light that I missed has never happened before, will not happen again, and is not guaranteed to anyone.

Such awareness, held wrongly, is the driving engine of dread. I talked about that in the previous edition of this series. But held rightly, this awareness is the engine of presence. Because if everything is contingent, and if the present is the only place where contingent things can be received, then attention to the present moment becomes the most appropriate possible response to the situation we find ourselves in.

There is a phrase from the Christian contemplative tradition, “The sacrament of the present moment.” It comes from a priest in the eighteenth century, Jean-Pierre de Caussade. The idea is that whatever is occurring, right now, is the form in which life is being given to you. To be elsewhere is a kind of refusal of this gift. Across traditions and centuries, the conclusion is similar: the present is the whole of life, presenting itself in installments.

If the work I do on The Great Simplification platform has any meaning at all, I think it must come down to this. The future is what we are trying to protect, but the present is the only place we can protect it from. To say the world is precious, finite, and rapidly changing, and then to spend our days imagining 2035 or 2050, is to abandon the one position from which anything can actually be done.

Presence is the ground the work stands on. Carrying this knowledge does not set us apart, it ties us more tightly to what is here today. Anything less is a way of conceding what we claim to be defending.

A Practical Daily Practice

Like last time, I’ll close with something practical, because the abstractions are only so helpful. So, when you notice you have left the present, try these things.

First, don’t scold yourself. The Default Mode Network will activate ten thousand times a day no matter what you do. Scolding is just another form of leaving. Instead, notice that you have come back. The coming back to this moment is the practice, and you will come back a thousand times. I’ve actually been increasingly able to do this in my own life.

Second, choose one daily encounter you commit to being fully present for, maybe your first cup of coffee, the hike around the field, or lunch with a friend. Find one thing every day, and do that thing as if it were the only thing. This is small, but it serves as a foundation to stay in the moment.

Third, practice receiving each thing as if it were the last. The last cool morning. The last conversation with the person across from you. Receive it with tenderness and gratitude. Sometimes it actually will be the last time you experience something, and you won’t know it at the moment. The only response that does justice to that fact is to fully be here for it now.

The Great Simplification is going to be hard. We are likely going to lose much of what we love. Some of it is already gone. Some of it is going as we speak. The temptation, given all that, is to live in the going, to spend our days in the projected future where we are bracing for the next loss. I understand this temptation, and I have not personally escaped it. I am not even sure “escape” is the right word for what we’re after.

But I notice, when I manage to come back even briefly, that the world is still here in its splendor and blue-green magnificence. The beautiful morning light will be here tomorrow at 5:30 in the morning. The oriole, or its babies, will still arrive. The coffee is hot and dark and bitter and good. Being present for these things will not solve anything, nor will it lessen what is coming. But it is the life we have – the only life. To miss it because we are watching for its end is, I have come to think, the deepest kind of loss.

I felt this episode very personally, both the content and its implications. It all points to a pathway I’m trying to walk myself, with mixed success so far. I have not learned it, but I do see the path, and I strongly sense that it’s the right direction. I’m grateful for the company of those on the path with me, many of whom are reading this right now.

Thank you for reading and for staying present with me (hopefully) as I share my reflections.

More to come soon, especially along this vein of awareness.

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