The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Barbara Schwartzbach's avatar
Barbara Schwartzbach
7h

Love your posts

Thank you 🙏

Reading the Glorians

Visitations From The Holy Ordinary

Terry Tempest Williams

You are a Glorian and many you highlight are too.

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Steve Hummel's avatar
Steve Hummel
16h

Yes, every present perception is a gift. Gifting is evocative of gratitude and both are aspects/fruits of graciousness/loving action. One technique I like to do is look at the space of an open door...until its reality becomes real to you. This often also evokes a stronger sense of the solidity of objects at a distance.

Back to grace and gifting: what if we implemented a policy of a 50% Discount/Rebate at retail sale? IOW you get $100 worth of goods or services...for $50, but with the rebate aspect of the policy the merchant gets their full price rebated back to them by the central bank. Voila! Everyone's purchasing power is immediately and mathematically doubled as is the potential demand for every merchant's goods and services so its a win/win, and instead of grumbling that "Damn, orios just went up another 10%!, EVERYONE gets to consciously say: "Thank you Mr. and MS merchant for the gift of 50% of the price of EVERYTHING, and instead of cursing the bought and paid for politicians you get to say "Thank you Mr. and Ms politician for passing the legislation to make this everyday gift and opportunity to self actualize gratitude."

But wait you say, more consumption is not a good thing. But what if we also passed a sliding scale required percentage of utilized purchasing power be invested in Eco-Energy R & D Treasury bonds at say 5-6%, IOW a gift of a guaranteed investment that rationalized action toward resolving our eco-energy crises, that mitigated consumption and again, that EVERYONE benefited from? Instead of capitalism or socialism we could have a Wisdomics-Gracenomics.

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