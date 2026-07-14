The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Tom Hey's avatar
Tom Hey
17h

"There is no where to go; there is nothing to do; there is no one to be; so be no one."

Educated as an engineer, always tested in the top 1% for intelligence. Inducted into national engineering honorary society as an undergraduate. Pysychologically profiled as "Analytic" as anyone can be. A lifetime of comfort in facts and analysis.

I mention these things only to point out that I have identified precisely with your foundational Western perspective. Introduced to non-duality by a career therapist and part-time devotee of non-duality. Like you, while listening to her expositions, I'd feel as if I'd begin to grasp its meaning, but then it would quickly evaporate, disappear and elude me, yet again. Now, after much study, I am a life-long student and proponent of it.

Here is a concise observation that may be applicable, given your background: "Actions are real, as are their consequences. Only the actor is an illusion." Simply put, there is no Nate. There is only a collection of a lifetime of memories, anticipations, thoughts, perceptions, and feelings, which forms a fleeting lens that temporarily looks out and objectifies oneness into multiplicity.

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Peter Kindfield, PhD's avatar
Peter Kindfield, PhD
16hEdited

Hey Nate and All,

The relational practices I talked about in my last comment on a recent post of yours are ways to experience non-duality. Focusing on relationships helps that which was separated fade. These kinds of practices are central to my work/play with children to counter the cultures of separation that typify industrial civilization.

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