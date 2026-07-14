This essay is adapted from the Frankly episode posted on May 29th, 2026 titled “A Word I Can’t Seem to Understand: Non-Duality and Our Living World.”

Greetings. Today I want to talk about something I don’t understand.

For a while now, I’ve been asking both people who come on the program (at least seven guests, I believe) and others in my life to define the term “non-duality.” These are all thoughtful people, with some of them having spent decades inside that paradigm. Yet, for some reason, I’m not totally grasping their explanations.

On a bike ride this morning, which is usually where realizations strike me, it dawned on me that every time I ask for that definition, I listen closely and feel like I’m right at the cusp of understanding it…and then it’s gone, and I walk away with my hands empty. I guess that’s why I’ve repeated the question at least seven times to guests and others.

Up until now, I’ve assumed that the problem was me – that I’m too impatient, or have too many ADHD tendencies, or am not advanced enough on my journey. But this morning, a different thought crept in: maybe I keep failing to understand non-duality because I was raised in a culture that makes it almost impossible to understand.

Why is ‘Non-Duality’ So Difficult to Define?

I’m sure you’ve heard the old line about a fish that doesn’t know what water is: the fish has never been dry, so wetness isn’t a thing that it can point to. To a fish, water is both everywhere and nowhere at once. I suspect a lot of us in the West are like that fish. We’re swimming in the very thing – culture – that makes non-duality invisible to us. We can’t see it because we’ve never once stepped out of it.

Let’s start with our language. Look at how I build a simple sentence, such as “I see the tree.” There are three things in our words: the watcher, the act of watching, and the thing being watched. We can barely open our mouths without sorting our world into buckets: a someone, a something, and an action. Our grammar is actually a little machine that generates separation, and we reach for that same machine to try to unpack non-duality, which has no cracks or seams in it at all. We pick up the tool that builds the wall and ask it to show us a place with no walls.

Of course, this tendency toward separation goes deeper than grammar. In this culture, everything is organized around the idea that we are each separate people. Your birthday, your name, your resume, your achievements, your stuff, your garage, your credit score – and your eventual death. From the time we’re small, we’re trained to become a “self,” a bounded little package of a person standing slightly apart from everything else, looking out at the world and putting things into categories.

Then non-duality comes along and whispers that we might have it all backwards (or as my dad would say, “bassackwards”). It tells us that the self could be less of a thing watching from behind your eyes and more of a motion, something the whole universe is briefly, simultaneously doing in the shape of you.

So this morning, it dawned on me that asking for a definition of non-duality was actually the wrong move from the very beginning, because to define something is to draw a line around it. It means labeling something as this and not that, as inside that fence or outside that fence. Defining things is a skill that we need, especially for energy, biophysical economics, or finance. But what the wisdom traditions have been pointing to as important in our lives is the one thing that has no ‘outside.’ There’s nowhere to stand that isn’t already part of it. So you can’t fence it, because the fence would be made of it too.

I’ve learned that this is why the old teachers almost never define non-duality. Rather, they point to it. It makes me think of an old Buddhist poem about a finger and the moon:

Relying upon a finger, we see the moon

Relying upon the moon, we understand the finger.

Moon and finger

Are neither the same nor different.

This expedient analogy is for guiding beginners.

Having seen reality as it is,

There is neither moon nor finger.

So as part of my conversations, at least on this platform, I ask good people to define and hand me the moon. In response, they keep gently offering me a finger, and I keep picking up the finger and turning it over, studying it, and asking why it doesn’t look more like the moon.

A Culture of Separation

I will be gentle on this late afternoon, because it might sound like I am describing a locked door, like it’s hopeless for people raised in the West to grasp the concept I’m outlining here. That’s not my intention at all.

The wall I’m describing in Western culture is thin in certain places. I think everyone listening to this platform has already stood in one of those thin places, possibly without naming it or understanding it.

There is a moment when you’re lost in a piece of music, and the part of you that keeps track of yourself, the default mode network, just goes quiet. There’s the feeling of standing in a forest at dusk, when it gets hard to tell where you stop and the rest of it, the trees, the soil, the birds, the full ecosystem, starts. There’s that half second of enjoyment that occurs when you look up and see something, especially something beautiful, before your mind labels it – before the word arrives. There’s also grief, in my case the recent loss of an animal, which hollows you out so completely that the usual sense of some tidy-little-Nate running the show falls away.

Of course, none of these experiences or feelings are proof. Nor are they a “proper” definition of non-duality. Those are just some of the times and places where our separate self goes offline for a moment. We’ve all been there at some point; we just don’t usually reach for a Sanskrit word to describe that feeling on a Tuesday morning.

That feeling of being a self that’s sealed off from the world, looking at it from an external point of view instead of from inside it, is a core theme of the work we’re doing on this platform. I believe it’s also a central part of what I’m referring to as a species-level rite of passage, as we move from feeling cut off from the rest of the world to feeling like we are a part of the world.

Once you see nature as a backdrop, or a resource waiting to be turned into something useful for our economy, you can justify doing almost anything to it. You can clear it, and drain it, and burn it, and eat it…and still feel nothing. Because by definition, it isn’t you. So the cultural wall between us and nature not only confuses us, but also anesthetizes us.

So much of what we’re living through might be sitting on top of that one piece of code that the Superorganism edited over into our cultural DNA: the deep, unquestioned sense that we are separate from the thing that grows our food, makes our oxygen, and holds the biosphere steady enough for all of us and our future generations to exist. We’ve built an entire civilization on the assumption that the world is a warehouse, and we’re the customers. For those paying attention, the bizarre part is that the bills are coming due for a self that still thinks it’s standing outside the system, watching and analyzing the numbers from a safe distance.

Source -- icoletta25 / Shutterstock.com

There is no safe distance. There never was. The smoke that travels for months from a forest on the far side of British Columbia ends up in local kids’ lungs, as one of countless examples. The line we drew around ourselves was always imaginary, and our culture supported and advocated it. Now the planet is spending a great deal of energy reminding us of that line.

If this is all true, then the concept of non-duality stops being some spiritual luxury for people with time and money on their hands, and starts looking like the missing piece. It’s the thing pointing at how we came to treat everything we depend on as numbers on a balance sheet and not simply… us. We keep looking for fixes ‘out there,’ in our policies, in technology, in AI, and in “better” numbers to analyze.

But maybe (dare I say, probably), some of the real work is in here, in our own dismantling of the wall that allowed eight billion humans to treat the living world like a dead one. That said, I would be remiss not to acknowledge that the wall was never universal. Plenty of Indigenous peoples and cultures never built it in the first place, and they have understood what non-duality points to all along, without needing a word for it.

Letting Go of Certainty

Sitting here today, I still cannot define non-duality for you. I’ve had many chances and have seemingly failed, but I’m starting to suspect that my hunger and my drive to nail down the definition are perhaps the most Western thing about me. The grasping itself is the wall.

So I will leave it where it actually sits for me today, which is unfinished. Maybe the gift here was never going to be finally understanding non-duality. Maybe it’s smaller, more honest, and a bit more potent than that.

I think the true gift is just that my grip has loosened a little and the idea that I am separate from the world gets a hairline crack in it. Because of that, a bit more light gets through than it did yesterday. I’ve not grasped the term or practice of non-duality, but I have definitely learned to stop being so sure that I’m separate.

I’ll talk to you more next week. Thanks for reading.

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