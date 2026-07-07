The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
3h

Our planetary ecosystem includes most of us as pawns, and their are kings and quens, bishops rooks and knights, but there are also the Players, our "owners" (Carlin).

Since we are pawns, how do we understand the game they are playing?

What might our options be if we understood things better?

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Jurek Rafałkiewicz's avatar
Jurek Rafałkiewicz
9h

Well...it is important to see clearly from the 5th lens's level not loosing details at the very first one.

I have many fold placed a critique opinion on your stance about Russian war on Ukraine and that you easily get scarred once the nuclear war is mentioned.

You are getting crituqueless then.

( The very recent talk with the Hungarian Russian propaganda spreader )

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