The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Daisy's avatar
Daisy
3h

Thank you, Nate. I’ve shared this with somewhat estranged family in hopes of a

possibility of deeper connection.

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Dark Optimism's avatar
Dark Optimism
2h

Excellent read Nate, thanks. I value this essay format!

Two nuances I'd add:

1) It's not just preparing for whichever of these scenarios come to pass. It's recognising that *multiple* scenarios will come to pass in different places/times. We're not all going to be living in the same scenario. One thing I've learned from our 'Surviving the Future' participants is that one person can be living in green growth at the exact time that another's living through societal collapse — which makes your diversity of guests all the more appropriate.

2) Preparing for one scenario can lead directly to another. For example I would argue that preparing for a scenario where humanity leaves Earth and conquers the universe doesn't make that outcome realistic, but it DOES make devastating our homeworld all the more likely.

It's easy to see why people opt for techno-utopia out of the future visions on offer, but pledging allegiance to a vision doesn't necessarily make it more likely.

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As you imply, resilience isn't about anticipating the correct future and preparing for it, it's about preparing for the widest possible range of possible scenarios.

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