The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jim loving's avatar
jim loving
1d

Hi Nate. Thanks for developing this 4-part "How to Think About the Future" series, it is one of your best, in my opinion. I am the guy who commented on YT that Part 3 made me emotional and you suggested I keep seeing and feeling, which i will do, I have no choice.

I have been writing essays on Medium for the last four years and have written about your work in some of them. I have my latest one nearly finished which is based on this series, I am only waiting for Part 4 to drop <g> to finish it and publish it.

This essay helps as it allows me to keep mine short and link to this and the 2024 briefing.

My essay starts with a discussion of the importance of scenario planning within strategic foresight, which is what this is.

I will add an analysis using an AI tool from an applied philosophy network, social action think tank NGO. I asked it for its own four scenarios (since you provide four) and will overlay its response over the graphics you use here and that I will include in my essay.

Again, thanks for what you are doing and keep up the great work. I look forward to Part 4 so I can publish!

Reply
Share
James Charles's avatar
James Charles
12h

No 'BAU'?

'Most' 'economic thinking' is 'short run' and 'redundant'? 'It' ignores the 'supply side'?

'Growth' {and 'civilisation'} depends upon 'cheap' F.F. - those so called 'halcyon days' are 'over'. ?

https://consciousnessofsheep.co.uk/2022/07/01/bigger-than-you-can-imagine/

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture