The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Erlank Pienaar's avatar
Erlank Pienaar
18h

The construct or the system is not at fault. Per se. What animates it and where it is taken is. From ego to self or individuation. When who operates within the system becomes a conscious being the system also becomes conscious. And hence harmonious and homeostatic. There is no perfect, only becoming. Well presented article.

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Charles Goldman's avatar
Charles Goldman
20h

Excellent essay. I asked Gemini to critique it. For what it’s worth (AI makes mistakes!), here is part of the response:

On Profit and Extraction:: While biologically sound, this risks oversimplifying the difference between a lion's "surplus" and the systemic, multi-generational wealth accumulation of global corporations, which many argue is a qualitatively different phenomenon.

The Risk of Fatalism: By framing human behavior as "biological hardware," Hagens risks promoting a form of determinism. If our drive for status and extraction is "hardwired," it could discourage the very cultural shifts he claims are necessary for a "Great Simplification."

Moral Neutrality: Hagens' attempt to be "biophysically objective" can sometimes come across as dismissive of the immediate suffering that social movements seek to alleviate. For someone fighting for civil rights today, being told their rights are a "temporary surplus agreement" might feel like an academic luxury.

The "Both Sides" Trap: While he critiques the "Walrus" movement here, he has critiqued business schools previously. However, some may argue that the "blindspots" of the growth-obsessed Right are far more dangerous to the immediate biosphere than the "blindspots" of a movement trying to expand healthcare.

Conclusion

The essay is a provocative and necessary "cold shower" for social activists. It forces the reader to confront a sobering reality: Social justice cannot exist without a stable biosphere and a manageable energy budget. Hagens' work is most effective as a call for "Ecological Realism"--the idea that our social dreams must be scaled to fit within the physical limits of a finite planet.

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