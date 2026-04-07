This essay is adapted from the Frankly episode posted on August 22nd, 2025 titled, “Key Blindspots of the "Walrus" Movement.”

NB: The original Frankly this essay is based on deliberately replaced political and identity labels with the fictional "Walrus Movement" to let listeners engage with the ideas before the labels trigger a reaction.

In response to a recent Frankly, The 10 Core Myths Still Taught in Business Schools, many people suggested I do the opposite and critique, for example, Marxism, progressivism, or post-modernism. I started thinking of what would be the “opposite” of business schools, and I came up with a whole smorgasbord of options – labels, really.

But after talking to folks and reading some things, it became apparent that many of these labels no longer have the meanings they once did. Many of them have become part and parcel of our current culture wars, which means I’d be telling people who have an identity what that identity is – something I am trying to move beyond in the content and demeanor of this platform.

But the deeper goal of this podcast is to shine light on reality in hopes it provides clarity for viable choices and responses on the road ahead. So with that as my original goal, I’ve decided to playfully title this Frankly “The Key Blindspots of the ‘Walrus’ Movement,” and you can infer where these blindspots reside from the context.

Yes, the “Walrus” Movement has been a vital force in expanding rights, challenging injustice, and confronting environmental damage. But like every large tribe of humans, it carries its own blindspots. Some of these are so baked-in, they feel like common sense – until you look at them from a wider systems lens.

The danger is that a worldview can be morally right but biophysically untenable. We can have our hearts in the right place, but our map of the terrain can still leave out the cliffs and rivers.

Think of these blindspots as fog on the windshield. Wiping them away doesn’t change the destination, but it does make the road ahead clearer. And in a century defined by limits – on energy, materials, and ecological capacity – clarity on the road ahead matters more than ever. That’s what this platform is all about.

So what follows are some myths from the “Walrus” Movement that I’d like to unpack.

“Profit and Extraction Are Bad”

We increasingly hear in the media that profit is abnormal or even immoral. But the drive for surplus isn’t an invention of capitalism, it’s simply a biological imperative as old as life itself. In ecology, it’s called optimal foraging theory. Every organism – from bacteria to bears – tries to get the most energy for the least effort. A lion doesn’t hunt large animals out of greed, rather the gained surplus energy buys a lion rest, reproduction, and resilience. In that sense, non-human organisms were the original investors. The difference between the calories they burn obtaining food and the calories they eat is – in a very fundamental way – profit.

Humans do the same. Profit is just our proxy for surplus – not just in dollars, but in stored energy, time, and resources. Our current system distorts this idea by ignoring ecological and social costs, but surplus itself is what makes art, science, compassion, and environmental stewardship possible. If you’re constantly scraping to survive, you have little bandwidth for anything else.

Extraction works the same way. Life depends on it. The roots of plants actively mine the soil, exuding sugars to “farm” the nearby microbes that release nutrients. Deer graze grass, parrotfish chew living coral to get to algae, and leafcutter ants strip entire plants of foliage. The problem isn’t that humans extract – it’s that our aggregate extraction has no limits or reciprocity, as our withdrawals are exceeding our deposits and breaking nature’s feedback loops.

As The Great Simplification looms closer, any livable and just futures are still going to require both extraction and profits – just ones more grounded in ecological reality. Right now, the “revenue” side of our profit equation is massively subsidized by non-renewable energy and minerals, while the expense side doesn’t include damage to nature.

So a clear view of the future would mean redefining profit beyond financial metrics, pricing to reflect true biophysical costs, and shifting more human consumption to align with regenerative flows. Profit, at its core, isn’t the problem, it’s how we define and pursue it in our current culture.

“The Main Problem Is Capitalism”

The next myth regards the way that some circles increasingly frame capitalism as the singular villain of our times. The deeper driver of capitalism is the human operating system – our evolved tendency to seek status, surplus, and short-term rewards. Capitalism is just the latest cultural software running on that biological hardware.

What we’re mostly doing when we critique capitalism, without being aware of it, is critiquing a dynamic way older than capitalism. It first emerged with agriculture, storable energy surplus, and hierarchy, which all long predate private property or markets.

Diego Rivera, The great city of Tenochtitlán. National Palace, Mexico. 1925-35.

Anthropologist Ronald Wright wrote in his book, A Short History of Progress,

“When Cortés landed in Mexico he found roads, canals, cities, palaces, schools, law courts, markets, irrigation works, kings, priests, temples, peasants, artisans, armies, astronomers, merchants, sports, theatre, art, music, and books. High civilization, differing in detail but alike in essentials, had evolved independently on both sides of the earth.”

To paraphrase, independent civilizations on different continents show the same template – energy surplus enabled scale, hierarchy, and complexity. This wasn’t capitalism, it was the biophysical dynamic of a social primate in a novel context of considerable energy surplus. Once you free up a surplus – whether it be from farming, fossil fuels, or any energy source – large numbers of humans-in-aggregate respond in predictable ways. They expand populations, build hierarchies, pursue power and status, and extract evermore from the system.

This aligns with the maximum power principle: natural systems self-organize to maximize power, which is usable energy per unit time. In other words, capitalism is a modern, large-scale human expression of the same rule – organizing itself to capture and process as much energy and material flow as possible, as fast as possible.

My work has revolved around the concept of a global economic Superorganism where humans collectively self-organize around growth, and in doing so we outsource our wisdom to financial markets. This happens because in the short-term, money is a proxy for resources. What ensues is an unseeing and unplanning “organism” with a blind hunger for more energy and materials, resulting in the unconstrained expansion we’re seeing all around us.

With this system’s vantage, capitalism is in-service of the economic Superorganism, not the other way around. Capitalism is just the latest operating system running on our ancient social-primate hardware. Swap the software without upgrading the hardware – our drives for status, surplus, and short-term wins – and you can still get the same inequality, overshoot, and crash. Most of the critique of capitalism overlaps with the excesses of the carbon pulse.

Some key questions emerge: In post-growth societies – or even before we reach the end of growth – how could we constrain the drive for surplus in any human system, whether it’s markets, states, or ideologies? How could we design hard limits, feedbacks, and distributed authority? Is it possible?

“Authoritarianism Is a Right-Wing Phenomenon”

I frequently hear that authoritarian danger is something that only comes from the “other side” – MAGA cults, strongman regimes, and censorious conservatives. But history shows authoritarian tendencies can emerge from any ideology, because in times of crisis, power often centralizes. When systems are under stress, all political stripes tend to tighten control, not loosen it. This is less about ideology and more about our tribal thermostat flipping to “survival mode.”

Authoritarianism is like mold – it grows wherever the conditions are right, not just in one corner of the house. Those conditions are “right” when fear is high, trust is low, and when people believe the threat they face is so urgent that it justifies breaking their own rules. In a situation like that – like now – centralizing power can feel not only acceptable, but also necessary. That’s exactly when it’s most dangerous.

Research on left-wing authoritarianism shows that people who see themselves as open-minded can still display the same levels of dogmatism and intolerance as those they oppose. In practice, this can mean enforcing strict ideological purity – censoring dissent, policing allies, and demanding conformity in the name of justice or safety. When identity with a cause becomes strong enough, even well-intentioned groups support suppressing opposing speech if they believe it protects what they value.

At a deeper level, this raises a question about democracy itself. We often treat it as a given, but in a post-growth era we have to ask: What systems can maintain legitimacy, fairness, and coordination without the stabilizing fuel of growth? Right or left, any group can slip into authoritarian modes when pressures mount or institutions falter.

Resisting that slide means embedding pluralism, dissent, transparency, and distributed authority into our systems, no matter who’s in charge. It means remaining aware of the subtle seduction of righteous authoritarianism and purity politics, even when it comes from “our side” – especially when it comes from “our side.”

As we head toward The Great Simplification, authoritarian policies are probably the default. Our best hope is a meta-political response: a systems-informed, trans-political commitment to resisting control from any direction.

“A Fair Society Means Equal Outcomes”

“Walruses” rightly value fairness and equality. Extreme inequality fuels poor health, crime, and distrust – and history is full of examples where large wealth gaps sparked unrest or collapse. But the next blindspot comes in when we consider that equality of outcome isn’t nature’s baseline, nor humanity’s. We differ in talents, energy, risk appetite, and interests. Some of this is cultural but much is hardwired because it’s been adaptive.

For hunter-gatherers, material equality was enforced and obvious excess punished, yet status differences always existed. Anthropologists and neuroscientists alike show status-seeking is deeply wired – it lights up the same reward systems as food and sex. Today, those drives play out in wealth, fame, and online “likes.”

Trying to force equal outcomes from unequal inputs can backfire – often requiring top-down rules that stifle fairness, innovation, and trust. History shows Marxist regimes that pursued radical equality ended up with entrenched elites and privileged castes – like in Maoist China. As E.O. Wilson put it: “Communism – great idea, wrong species.”

If we’re serious about equality, the lens has to be far wider than the billionaire-barista gap in the U.S. We’d have to consider equality between…

Nations: Billions still live on a few dollars a day, many in regions that will become increasingly uninhabitable as global heating accelerates, while other countries eagerly await football season.

Generations: We’re spending down Earth’s natural capital and leaving ecological, energetic, and financial debts for those who come after us.

Species: We are dismantling the shared home of countless other beings – our ecological “aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.” The natural world can be destroyed even if wealth is distributed evenly among humans.

The better focus here is equality of opportunity: a level playing field, basic needs met, and real pathways to thrive. The task is to work with our internal natures and the nature around us, not against it – building fair systems with strong boundaries so that inequality stays within limits that sustain trust, stability, and a livable world.

“Fossil Fuel Companies Are Primarily to Blame”

I’ll preface the next three blindspots by saying that, whatever blindspots the “Walrus” Movement may have, it at least acknowledges global heating as a species-level reality for humanity and the biosphere. But there are still some “Walrus” climate narratives that miss key context.

The “Walrus” Movement is full of biophysical illusions:

“The problem is that companies are run by assholes who misled us.”

“Renewables can keep our civilization expanding forever.”

This leads to illusory movements in which simplistic ideas are used to organize large groups of people with a shallow understanding of the issues. These illusory movements will not survive contact with the biophysical future. Essentially everyone advocating for such policies will demand coal when their utilities stop. And one of the most persistent of these illusions is the idea that the climate crisis is mainly the fault of a handful of bad corporate actors.

It’s tempting to cast fossil fuel companies as cartoon villains twirling oily mustaches. Yes, they did fund disinformation and block regulations. But fossil energy – coal, gas, and oil – are the core enablers of the thousandfold growth of the human economy over the past 500 years.

Our physical systems and societal stability has been built, maintained, and expanded on the backs of these invisible armies of carbon workers. Exxon and Shell supplied these energy inputs, but they were meeting our cultural demand for flights, cars, gadgets, and strawberries in January. In systems terms, the real culprit is the combination of cheap ancient sunlight, human desire, and economies designed for perpetual growth.

There is also an oft-repeated claim from the International Monetary Fund that companies like Exxon and Shell are bilking societies to the tune of “$7 trillion in implicit annual government subsidies.” This narrow-boundary meme ignores that the vast majority of this imaginary $7 trillion is from externalities not included in our current prices – the costs of pollution, health, and future climate impacts. These aren’t checks being written to Exxon, they’re costs society collectively ignores because we want the lights on and goods flowing. The direct subsidies to oil companies are miniscule compared to how oil and gas subsidizes modern society itself. (See Frankly #43 Fossil Energy Subsidies: The Bottom Line for more).

It’s also important to note that Shell, Exxon, and all of the publicly traded energy companies are only 10% of the oil and gas reserves and production in the world – the rest is made up by national oil companies like Petrobras, Petrochina, Rosneft, and SaudiAramco. So if Exxon and Shell are to blame for climate change, these state oil companies are ten times to blame.

The real villain – as those who have followed this platform for a while know – is the fossil-powered Superorganism of modern life: our structures, expectations, systems, and lifestyles.

The way forward isn’t moral purity, rather it’s some managed transition that realistically addresses both supply and demand while also acknowledging what fossil hydrocarbons have enabled – and what will be required to replace them.

“Renewables Can Replace Fossil Fuels”

The next myth regards a common climate storyline that you’ll find in United Nations reports, corporate net-zero pledges, and activist slogans. It says that we can solve the problem of global heating by swapping coal, oil, and gas for wind, solar, and batteries – all the while keeping everything else about society the same.

But that’s not how energy systems, or human systems, work. Fossil fuels are dense, storable, and dispatchable: You can truck diesel to a remote farm and run a generator in the dark. Renewables are intermittent – they depend on weather and seasons, which means you either overbuild capacity, store huge amounts of energy, or change behavior to match the supply. We can’t ship sunlight – unless it was at a cost much higher than our current system could bear.

Additionally, building out renewables is not dematerialization – it’s the exact opposite. Solar panels need high-purity silicon, silver, and rare minerals. Wind turbines need tons of steel, concrete, and rare earth metals. Batteries need lithium, cobalt, copper, and nickel. All of it must be mined, transported, and processed…using mostly fossil fuels. Scaling this supply chain has real consequences: new mines in ecologically sensitive areas, geopolitical dependencies, and (in many cases) the continuation of extractive patterns that look a lot like the old colonial ones.

Even if we could replace fossil energy one-to-one, we’d still be solving for the wrong variable. Climate change is but one symptom of the larger disease of ecological overshoot, which stems from humans using and polluting more than Earth’s systems can regenerate. Focusing narrowly on swapping carbon while leaving total energy and material throughput uncapped is a linear and reductionist solution to a complex systems problem.

Solar, wind, and batteries, paired with reduced amounts of natural gas and some oil for stability, could power a civilization – just not this civilization. Not one built on nonstop growth, 24/7 consumption, and global supply chains delivering anything, anywhere, anytime.

And the deeper, harder truth is that we can’t simply move to a new system while the current one is still running full tilt. Today’s infrastructure, habits, and expectations are deeply tied to fossil energy. Any large-scale shift will be shaped – and slowed – by that legacy.

“We Can Print Our Way to Prosperity”

The next myth has to do with Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which is unfortunately gaining traction in some policy and activist circles. In its simplest form, it says that a country issuing its own currency can spend as much as it wants – on jobs, climate programs, healthcare, and infrastructure – as long as it keeps inflation in check. In practice, governments already operate this way to a degree as they create new money through borrowing and central bank actions. The appeal is obvious: if money can be “printed into existence,” why not use it to fix big problems?

But here’s where the issue lies: Money is not magic. It’s a claim on real things – energy, materials, labor – and those things have limits. You can print dollars, but you can’t print copper, diesel, fertile soil, or orangutans. When the supply of real resources is fixed or shrinking, adding more money just creates more claims on the same goods, pushing prices up.

Adding to this, the way new money enters the system matters. It typically flows first through banks, asset markets, and government contracts – a dynamic economists call the Cantillon effect. Those closest to the spigot benefit first, before prices rise. The wealthy, who own most stocks and real estate, see their net worth balloon while the poor feel the pinch earlier and harder in the form of rising rents, food, and fuel. Inflation in this context functions as a regressive tax – one that takes a larger percentage from those with the least.

MMT also reframes taxes – not as the main source of government revenue, but as a way to pull money back out of the economy to control inflation. On paper, the government can create as much as it needs, then tax away the excess to stabilize prices. In the process, this creates an odd loop: the state injects money, that money disproportionately benefits those at the top, and then taxes try to claw it back later. By then, the gains have often been converted into assets that are harder to tax effectively. If taxes are regressive, the poor end up paying twice: first through higher prices, then through the tax itself. Even if taxes are progressive, the distributional skew created during the money’s first circulation remains.

And then there’s the global dimension of it all. Because the U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency, American money-printing doesn’t just affect U.S. markets, it exports inflation to countries that must buy food, fuel, or raw materials in dollars, but cannot simply “print more” of their own currency to match. So in effect, U.S. monetary expansion can erode the real buying power of entire nations.

Underneath it all is the physical bottom line: nature, not the Treasury, sets the real limits. When global energy supply falters, no amount of printed dollars can conjure more oil, cobalt, or wheat – it will only bid up the price of what’s left. MMT may be clever in accounting terms, but clever without boundaries is just a faster path to overshoot. It gets the double accounting entries right, but misses the 3rd and 4th entries – energy and ecosystem impact.

Sound fiscal policy has to start from the realities of energy and ecology, instead of treating them as optional footnotes to a theory.

“Reality Is Subjective”

In many corners of modern academia – especially parts of the social sciences and humanities – it’s become trendy to claim there’s no such thing as objective reality, only lived experience. In this myth, reality is framed as a “social construct,” where each person’s perspective is equally valid, and “truth” is thus just a product of culture and power.

This perspective has some value – it reminds us that the things we experience are filtered through identity, history, and context. But it’s also a dangerous meme to take too far. The ice on a frozen lake will start to melt at 0°C whether one believes it will or not. The mechanics and safety of driving a car or flying a plane don’t care about your worldview. And more CO₂ molecules will trap infrared radiation and heat regardless of your political affiliation

A related assumption, especially popular in academic and activist spaces, is that the “nurture” of human behavior and culture can fully override our human nature. People claim that if we just educate people better, give them the right incentives, and dismantle certain institutions, humans will become altruistic, cooperative, and rational. The trouble is that we bring evolved hardware to the table: humans are status-seeking and have tribal loyalty, short-term bias, and fear of outsiders. These traits have been survival strategies for millions of years, and they don’t vanish because a seminar tells us they should. Culture can shape how these behaviors are expressed – but rarely erases them.

The flaw here is the “Walrus” Movement’s overestimation of the malleability of reality, whether it’s the physical limits of the planet or the biological limits of our species. We’re part of nature, and much of our behavior follows the same rules as other species: compete for status, secure resources, and protect our group. These drives don’t disappear because we wish them away, they operate within the same physical and ecological limits that govern all life. The task is to work with those limits, not pretend they don’t exist.

“Human Rights Are Unbounded”

We rightly celebrate human rights – education, healthcare, speech, freedom – as hard-won achievements wrestled from centuries of struggle. These ideals are now woven into the moral fabric of modern societies and often feel akin to natural laws – but that’s a myth. In reality, these things are agreements within and between human tribes. They are social conventions forged through history, not guarantees from nature. They’ve always been contingent on surplus, stability, and functioning ecosystems.

Historically, rights have rarely been universal. Most were extended only to in-groups, and attempts to expand them further were met with resistance. A quick reality check: other species like squirrels, elephants, and orcas have no guaranteed right to food, safety, or reproduction. They survive on what they can secure and defend. Humans ultimately live under the same ecological rules, even if we’ve built cultural agreements to soften them. If rights were truly inalienable, extinction would be impossible – and yet over 99% of all species, including multiple human relatives, have disappeared from Earth.

Human rights exist because we have the surplus to provide them – surplus drawn from Earth’s biophysical systems. As that resource base shrinks, so too does the ability to uphold those rights.

Consider the scale. Housing needs cement, steel, and land. A protein-rich diet needs soil, water, and often cleared forests. A baby born in the U.S. today will consume three million pounds of minerals, metals, and fuels in a lifetime – and we added a net 81 million babies to the planet last year. It applies to infrastructure too: we create at least 50 million 3,000-pound vehicles per year plus swelling numbers of planes, laptops, refrigerators, and air conditioners…all drawing from the same finite resource base. Promising unlimited versions of these for everyone means more mines, more refineries, more CO₂, and more forests gone.

I was at a climate conference two years ago, where I remember one presenter who was linking population to our predicament was shouted off stage – which is just a sign of how taboo the topic has become. Despite this, the math remains: both human numbers and our multiplying machines strain the same ecological limits. Rights without boundaries erode the systems they depend on, collapsing the ecological base for future generations and other life.

The blindspot here is assuming that justice is only about expanding entitlements, without ever asking “Where’s the cap?” This applies in capitalism or in any other system. Either future rights will have to be less material in nature, or we’ll discover they were never “rights” to begin with. Native Hawaiians, numbering in the hundreds of thousands before colonization, used almost no metals and few minerals – only sand, lava, and what wood could be sustainably taken from the islands. From those limits grew the spirit of aloha, which is rooted in reciprocity with the land and sea.

The path to long-term justice is shifting from “I deserve my share” to “We must live within our shared global budget.” That may mean defining both floors and ceilings for certain categories of consumption and building systems that share resources without breaching planetary boundaries. Rights matter, but so do limits – and I suspect limits may increasingly matter more.

Conclusions

This was presented in the spirit of getting to a meta-modern perspective on the global, more-than-human predicament. As usual, some will say I went too far, while others will say this was too understated. I suppose the natural request after this will be for me to turn the same lens on conservatism, but my main critique there wouldn’t be about facts and systems as much as it would be about values and the narrow-boundaries with which worldviews and decisions are made. That’s beyond the scope of this platform – at least for now.

As a scientist and systems thinker, my role isn’t to dictate values. It’s to lay out what the data, history, and physics actually tell us. We try to describe the patterns, constraints, and feedbacks that are part of the modern human ecosystem. No matter what values you start with, those values will have to operate within the biophysical limits of the world we share.

I’m not here to prescribe an ideology. I’m here to illuminate the operating conditions of the 21st century in hopes that those reading this, and the people you influence and care about – can make informed decisions on how to create a future for complex life that’s better than our default path.

I hope you’re well.

Thanks for reading.

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