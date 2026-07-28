This essay is adapted from the Frankly episode posted on June 25th, 2026 titled “Mordor to the Long Repair: How Might Daily Life Feel in the Next Decades?,” which is from the series “How to Think About the Future.”

Today, I want to share the fourth part of the “How to Think About the Future” series, in which I imagine what life might be like in four different futures.

Four variables affecting our future from part two of this series.

In parts one through three, we laid out foundational concepts: coupled systems, shortfall risks, and how to visualize possible futures as a landscape of ridges and valleys. I proposed four grids that represent variables shaping our future trajectory: economic growth or contraction, power, geopolitics, and Earth systems. Today I aim to build four whole composite worlds out of those pieces, and to visualize what life would feel and look like inside those worlds.

Mathematically, four grids with four quadrants each would give us 256 possible worlds to explore. Of course, I’m not going to build 256 worlds in this video (or ever). Instead, I will highlight four that are broadly representative of some general directions we might move in.

Looking Beyond Growth

I want to add a bit of context before we get into building these worlds. It’s important to acknowledge that these four futures are not equally likely. The economy, in my opinion, is not a simple coin flip between growth and contraction going forward, especially as the years and decades go on. Energy limits, resource depletion, excess debt, and ecological overshoot will all pull toward the economic contraction side, which is one of the core tenets of this platform. “The Great Simplification” is really an economic simplification.

We might still see regional growth, growth in certain sectors, temporary growth, or growth in things that are not physical, but the steady material growth we’ve come to expect will run into walls that most institutions and governments are not anticipating, nor are the markets pricing them in.

You will also notice that I do not build a world around “Green Growth,” which assumes we can keep growing and heal the biosphere at the same time. Ecological restoration and economic growth pull against each other too hard for that combination to hold at a global scale. So the four worlds I will outline today all lean toward economic contraction, not because I want contraction, but because the physics and the ecology point that way.

On the Earth systems side, we also do not start from neutral. We’ve already loaded the atmosphere and the oceans, and we’ve deeply eroded Earth’s carrying capacity. A “strained but workable” biosphere is the best realistic case …and a badly degraded one is also on the table.

The next point of context I want to provide is that these grids are not independent of one another, and they each actually interact with and pull on the others. For example, when resources get tight and the world outside looks hostile, governments tend to consolidate, which leads to power concentrating, and people often go along with it because they’re afraid. This has been the historical default. While you can keep power broadly shared during hard times, it takes unusual leadership and a lot of social trust. That’s the path that we hope for, but it certainly isn’t the path of least resistance.

Steady economic growth needs at least somewhat cooperative geopolitics, because global just-in-time supply chains need a functioning (and peaceful, for the most part) international order. Growth under the “geopolitical danger zone,” which I referred to in part two, is extremely hard to sustain – as the Iran situation is showing us in real-time.

Severe stress on our Earth systems slowly eats away at our ability to govern human systems. Constantly focusing on one crisis response or another burns through budgets, institutions, patience, and (maybe most of all) any hopeful collective visions of the future.

These worlds each have their own internal pull. Some combinations are stable, some will take extraordinary effort to hold in place, and some will slide right into something else.

My hope with this segment of the series is to stretch both your and my thinking by imagining these scenarios. What I’m not doing is handing you these four futures and asking you to choose one. I invite you all to build your own composites with these grids or to create grids of your own. The goal is in the logic and the thought process, and to think about where the risks, interventions, and possibilities are before we launch into knee-jerk responses. Or worse, do nothing.

So here are four scenarios to help you think about, and visualize, the future.

The Long Repair

The first world I want to outline is one I’m calling “The Long Repair.”

This is a world of managed contraction, and from where I sit today, this is the most aspirational path for us, but it won’t come easily.

The composite of variables goes like this: we have contraction and ecological stewardship on the economic side, which is the scenario I’ve named “The Great Simplification.” Power is broadly shared along with material gains. There are cooperative geopolitics with a good deal of regional self-sufficiency. We have a strained, but workable biosphere. Technology in this world is aimed at making people more capable, such as repair culture, regenerative technology, and tools that make us more competent instead of more dependent.

There are a few reasons why these pieces pull together. Cooperative geopolitics takes the outside pressure off, which usually shoves governance towards authoritarian-type behaviors. When you’re not staring at an openly hostile outside world, holding on to democracy and open societies during contraction gets easier. Regional self-sufficiency means a Hormuz-style global shock doesn’t actually ripple everywhere, because regions have shortened supply chains for the things they depend on. Sharing material gains and power builds and maintains trust in the social contract.

So what would daily life feel like in The Long Repair? Material and energy use would shrink, so there would be fewer goods and fewer exotic choices: no G.I. Joe with the kung fu grip or other plastic toys, less travel, more local and seasonal diets. Social life would probably get richer for many people under this composite, because community starts to matter in practical ways again. We would have to depend on our neighbors for things, and in turn support them back in a reciprocal relationship. Local decisions would matter more because they’re made closer to where they’re implemented, and skills would be regrounded in regional needs. I suspect that demonstrated competence would become a higher status signal than credentials, degrees, or fame.

Under this scenario, work would get more physical again. Maintenance and repair would be prioritized over replacing things for the newest shiny model. There would be more growing food, more caring for people, and importantly, there would be more cultural respect for that kind of work. We would have less financial engineering, less marketing, and fewer of what David Graeber calls “bullshit jobs.” For a lot of people, this type of world would bring more meaning to their lives, not less, even as their consumption shrinks.

This type of world already exists all over the place in the form of transition towns, regional food networks, community land trusts, energy co-ops, makerspaces, and repair cafes. The open question is whether these tiny islands of coherence can still grow and start to connect as the Superorganism makes new highs, or if they will remain isolated islands.

The Long Repair is certainly not a utopia. People grieve the futures that contraction takes off the table. There is still conflict and grief. But like my Lebanese friend communicated to me, which I shared in a previous Frankly, there is still community and deep bonding, and there’s a shared sense that the project being built is worth contributing toward. Even amidst hardship and loss, there remains a feeling that the direction is chosen and fair, and that a smaller future is far from an empty one.

This world is probably the hardest one to reach and the easiest to lose, because it runs entirely by maintaining legitimacy and trust while material throughput is falling for most people. The moment a large chunk of people decide the pain is not being shared fairly – that elites are cheating and the rules bend for some and not others – trust dissipates. Then, the glue that holds The Long Repair together dissolves alongside it

Mordor Persists

The second world is one I’m calling “Mordor Persists.” This is the world that keeps growing on paper, all while materially and ecologically digging us deeper into biophysical overshoot. In this composite, we’re spending down the principal instead of living off the interest. For a lot of people, this is our current world, just more of it. Comfortable for some, hardship for many, and the foundation eroding underneath.

The variables come together like this: We have a Mordor economy, which means continued growth at the expense of the biosphere. There’s a captured democracy, which appears democratic on the surface while the gains flow to a tiny sliver of people. Under this scenario we live in the geopolitical danger zone, where rival countries are still wired into each other economically, and there’s a quiet unraveling of the Earth system underneath it all. Technology in this world is tuned for consumption and engagement above all else.

The variables pull toward each other because liquidating the natural world for profit naturally concentrates the gains, since money comes from dumping the cost onto people, ecosystems, and the future. That concentration, in turn, tightens its grip on a hollowed-out democracy. The growth model needs global supply chains, so everyone needs everyone else’s resources, all while nobody trusts anybody else. The biosphere comes apart: soils, pollinators, and fisheries recede, but slowly enough that GDP and the stock market don’t really take notice.

The experience of daily life in the Mordor Persists composite depends enormously on where you sit. If you’re in the top 10 or 20 percent economically, life feels busy, stimulating, and comfortable, yet somewhat anxious. There’s amazing technology, good health care, and plenty of food, but you’re working harder for what feels like less. The news is always bad, and the information feels managed, creating the sense that something’s off. On the other hand, if you’re in the bottom 50 to 70 percent, life is precarious. You increasingly know and feel viscerally that the system doesn’t work for you, but the alternatives look worse or impossible.

Across both groups, there is this strange sense of unreality. The official numbers advertise that everything is fine, while the lived experience says otherwise. People vote and nothing changes. So that gap between the story and reality ends up breeding cynicism, conspiracy thinking, and apathy.

What I just described is Mordor from within wealthy nations: the global West and North. There’s another experience of Mordor, which most of humanity already knows. If you’re in the global South, in the places where cobalt is mined, where clothes are sewn, where plastic is shipped to be recycled, and where forests are cleared for soybeans and pasture…Mordor is not a future scenario. It’s been the dominant scenario for the last 30 or 50 years. The trajectory in Minneapolis feels very different from that in the Congo, or in Bangladesh, or in the Amazon. The material comfort at the center of this system has always depended on physical precarity at the edges.

Two primary things have the potential to break this Mordor world. First, the brittle interdependence that’s developed: one chokepoint fails and it cascades worldwide. Again, we’re watching this in slow motion with Hormuz. We’re gonna know by the end of summer how big a deal this is. The growth model has continually eroded resilience, so there are increasingly fewer (and eventually zero) buffers because things have been optimized for efficiency to such an extreme that there’s almost no slack in the system left.

The second thing that breaks the Mordor world is the slow ecological unraveling, which eventually pulls the rug out from under growth itself. Soil can only be stripped so far, fisheries can only be depleted for so long, and our ecological base erodes until growth just isn’t physically possible anymore. As many of you have commented over the years on this platform, the “home team” of Earth bats last.

This is close to the default for much of the world right now. Most people feel that this trajectory is unsustainable, but they also feel powerless to change it from inside. In my opinion, this is why these frameworks, and conversations about them, are so important right now. The real danger, risk, and tragedy of Mordor Persists is not that it continues forever, it’s that it burns through the ecological foundations, institutions, and resources that we would need to create any graceful transition. Then, when it finally can’t hold itself up, it falls apart fast and ugly.

If we step out of Mordor Persists with some foresight, we could move toward The Long Repair. But if we wait until it breaks, there will be fewer options available to us.

Fortress World

On to world three, which I’m calling the “Fortress World.” This is what happens when contraction does arrive, and the people in power decide to hoard instead of share.

The composite includes economic contraction alongside a power structure I deem forced feudalism, with those at the top managing the decline mostly for themselves, but handing out just enough to keep people from revolting. There’s a new cold war in geopolitics, where countries are hostile and grouped into self-sufficient blocs. We also have a hothouse triage on the Earth system: high climate stress with a somewhat functioning biosphere. The technology in this world is powerful but controlling for most people, and surveillance and rationing are all in the hands of the state. I will have a dedicated Frankly on this in the near future. If you’re paying attention, though, we can see this pattern unfold in real time in the AI robotics policy and business proposals in the news.

The logic here is the oldest pattern in politics. Contraction creates fear, and fear creates demand for a strong hand. The strong hand then consolidates power, and hostile geopolitics reinforce it because outside threats – real or invented – justify surveillance, military spending, and all other restrictions. Severe climate stress further reinforces it all because constant emergencies always seem to call for someone in charge to take control and act fast. If you’ve seen enough sci-fi movies, daily life here is not hard to envision. Think of The Hunger Games: controlled, rationed, and watched, but not necessarily chaotic. There is a grim order: you know what you’ve been allotted, you know the rules, and you know what happens if you break them. There are hard borders and movement is quite limited for people.

So living in a managed zone near critical infrastructure is gonna be a much different experience than living in a peripheral zone that’s been triaged. The feeling for most people in “Fortress World” is resignation and kind of an ongoing low-grade fear. People adapt because humans are astonishingly good at normalizing pretty much anything. But the constant surveillance and knowing the consequences of dissent creates hypervigilance, which hardens over time into emotional flatness. Life is survivable, but it is certainly not flourishing.

So what makes Fortress World fragile? Control like this is quite expensive, and running all that surveillance and enforcement while energy and complexity are declining is, in the end, an energy and complexity problem. Just ask the Romans, or Joseph Tainter since the Romans aren’t around. The system then has to keep choosing between spending to control people and spending to provide for them. As resources shrink, that choice will get harder. Meanwhile, the hostility between blocs in the world inhibits any real global cooperation on the shared ecological problems that are contributing to contraction in the first place.

So a Fortress World can manage its own decline for a while, but will eventually run short on trust and legitimacy from its citizens. Once those break, they don’t come back within the life of the regime that broke them.

The Unraveling

The fourth and final world is one I call “The Unraveling.” This is the dark one…though I do realize that this entire video might feel dark to some. This scenario is where large-scale human coordination has failed across most of the board.

The composite: There’s economic contraction with no ecological stewardship. There are local strongmen and no real governance larger than the local level, which I call “forced feudalism.” There’s a new Cold War within geopolitics with both fracturing and active fights, mainly over resources. There’s a cascading breakdown of Earth’s natural systems. Technology in this world is winding down: complex stuff that needs just-in-time global supply chains stops working, while the simpler, more robust stuff survives. Manual labor picks up where machines drop out. This is the state things slide toward when the other scenarios I’ve described lose their footing: when The Long Repair loses people’s trust, when Mordor Persists hits an ecological wall, or when the Fortress World cannot afford its own tight control of things.

Our days organize around immediate needs: Where’s the water this week? Whose field is still producing? Who has fuel and what do they want for it? Information moves at the speed of human conversation. The institutions that ran our parents’ lives – federal agencies, national supply chains, and global media – start to feel like storybook fables from ancient history. The threat of violence is always in the background, and health slips without pharmaceutical supply chains. In some countries, including mine, it slips a lot.

But there’s also community in this world. We are social primates, and even in terrible conditions we form bonds, make rules, love, and build meaning. We still manage to raise kids, to tell stories, to laugh, and to see fireflies and birds. The worst part of this world is not the absence of joy, but the complete absence of physical buffers. Cheap fossil energy gave us endless do-overs, but in The Unraveling world, they are gone. That means that every setback can turn catastrophic.

I include this world because it’s what we’re trying to prevent with this channel and all of this work. Understanding what pushes us toward it – lost trust, ecological breakdown, geopolitical fragmentation, too much coercion – tells us exactly what the levers are in the other three scenarios. I will get more into this in the next part of this series.

Mapping the Worlds Side-By-Side

So I’ve just outlined four composite worlds. Looking at them side by side, what can we notice?

The same economic contraction shows up in three of them: The Long Repair, Fortress World, and The Unraveling. All three of these involve the economy shrinking, but the lived experience could not be more different. The economic headline jibes with very little of the actual reality, and the rest of the variables in the composite – power, geopolitics, and Earth systems – decide whether contraction is dignified, survivable, or catastrophic. That’s why this mapping matters, even if you disagree with my entire energy and money thesis regarding The Great Simplification.

From my viewpoint, power and distribution make the biggest difference in how life actually feels. The Long Repair and Fortress World could have similar energy and material conditions, but who holds the power and how the material surplus is shared makes them completely different places to live. Last but not least, of course, the Earth systems constrain everything else, which is not even remotely in our current cultural conversations. The worlds with severe ecological stress have much less room for error in every other dimension. You cannot manage your way out of cascading ecological failure. You can only slowly reverse it or adapt to it.

I also want to connect these four back to the landscape I outlined in part three of this series, because where each world sits in that landscape says something that the headline descriptions miss. The key idea from part three was that stable is not the same as good. A system can be rock solid and deeply ill at the same time. Mordor is the clearest case here. Think about cancer in the human body: cancer is incredibly stable in a biological sense. It is self-perpetuating, and by a lot of the body’s own measures, such as blood flow, metabolism, and cellular division, a tumor looks vigorous and even productive. But it is eating its host by hijacking the body’s resources and spreading without limit. By the time the body’s signals say something is wrong, it is often too far along.

Mordor Persists works the same way as a cancerous tumor. Our main gauges, like financial markets, quarterly earnings, and GDP, are basically measuring blood flow to a tumor and calling the patient healthy. By the numbers, this composite looks healthy, and our civilization watches and approves. But it is actually liquidating the ecological and social ground that it stands on. It is stable the way cancer is stable: it keeps going until it kills the host.

Now look at The Long Repair through the same lens. On the landscape, it’s the valley that is both hardest to reach and healthiest to live in. It’s uphill from where we are today, and getting there will take sustained effort, coordination, trust, and leadership. It must also continually be held together throughout the journey. The paradoxical thing from our vantage point, as a culture wired for growth, is that The Long Repair looks like failure, even though it’s the future most worth striving towards. By every yardstick we currently use for progress – consumption, GDP, and physical wealth – The Long Repair reads as decline.

This reality creates a deep cultural dread, because a lot of people – even people who fully understand the more-than-human predicament – feel a gut-level resistance to The Long Repair composite. We read its pattern as collapse. Our nervous systems can’t easily tell the difference between the tumor shrinking because the patient is dying and the tumor shrinking because the patient is healing.

So the Superorganism, our collective economic and cultural system, resists The Long Repair the way a body resists a treatment that makes you feel worse before you feel better. That resistance is a big reason this composite is going to be so hard to reach. Not being able to tell healing from dying at the level of a whole culture is perhaps one of the deepest challenges in the entire more-than-human predicament.

I’ve laid out these four separate worlds, but if you or your community runs this exercise, your future worlds might look quite different. It all depends on the pieces you use. But the real future we arrive at will probably be some patchwork of all of them. Some regions will reach something like The Long Repair, while others will live in Fortress World conditions. Others might be in various stages of Unraveling, while corners of the world will run the Mordor Persists playbook a while longer until the ecological floor gives out.

The whole reason for this series is to emphasize that we’re not yet settled inside any one of these worlds. We are in a transition zone, wobbling between possibilities. Some weeks, the news looks and feels like Mordor is deepening. Other weeks, it seems like we’re making first moves toward the Fortress World. Many communities are already building something like The Long Repair.

The system has not yet been locked in. The ridges are steep, but they may not yet be too steep to climb and cross. But I do know that the window of opportunity will not stay open forever. Every year of soil degradation, every weakening tweak of global governance, every additional layer of surveillance, and each incremental drop in social trust all steepen the ridges around the valleys we’re striving towards.

The time when you can still move between these futures is now. Where you live, your community, the governance you’re under, and the ecological conditions that surround you are going to matter more than any global headline about our future. Your zip code may shape your future more than your country. And your circle of community may shape it even more than your zip code.

So, how do we plan amidst this uncertainty? I want to call back to the language from part three of this series: every choice we make either switchbacks up toward a stable, livable valley or lets one of those passages erode away. The switchbacks are social trust, working governance, an intact biosphere, and technology in people’s hands instead of over them. Some of these lead us toward the Long Repair. Every month we neglect them, the ridges get a little bit steeper and harder to pass.

The Game Board

Before closing this essay, I want to reinforce a core point. None of us are steering this game. The biggest moves on the board are made by nation-states and Superorganism-scale forces that cannot power down without losing the seats of their own power. You and I were never at that table. Our households, communities, or the few acres of land that we actually touch are not on that game board. But down at these smaller boundaries, the choosing and the agency are still completely real. We can still build trust. We can still keep a patch of the biosphere intact and supported and thriving. We can still put tools in people’s hands.

None of this is going to turn the entire game board. I do not pretend that it will. But it may be the one place left where the wheel is still connected to something, and where we might be able to steer toward a more desirable outcome. When the transition zone finally tips, those regions, communities, and individuals who dug the switchbacks up and through today’s ridges will be the ones who still have the optionality to climb towards better valleys.

That is the planning challenge. We no longer get to steer the whole thing, if we ever even could. We’ll keep drawing the map anyway, trying to avert purity and apathy as much as possible, so that when a path reveals itself, the people traversing it know which way is up.

That’s going to be the focus of part five next week. Thank you for paying attention, and for reading.

More soon. See you then.

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