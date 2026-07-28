The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell
4h

I need to read this essay, but I’ve been watching a video posted by a chemical engineer who breaks down the physical demands of cooling AI data centers and he’s produced a number of videos now going through the numbers demonstrating we don’t have the water resources for electrical generation and tech companies can’t get it in order to build out what they claim they will.

Depending on the kinds of topics you want to cover this gentleman would be a very interesting podcast interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bbe-Ev-Yns

Reply
Share
Matthew T Hoare's avatar
Matthew T Hoare
6h

Of course there is another possibility: total extinction as we pass the tipping point for non-anthropogenic warming and fire off the Clathrate Gun.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nate Hagens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture