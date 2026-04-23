The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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j juniper's avatar
j juniper
4h

There is a children's book, Carle, E., "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" (1969).

Given the era when it was written, I think the world has been hoping if it produces and consumes as much stuff as possible, it will eventually find a wholesome green leaf to eat and change its fate, therefore, becoming a beautiful butterfly, but we seemed to have gotten stuck at the devouring titan living on junk.

I think what we need is benevolant Mothra to protect the earth from all the hungry godzilla caterpillars.

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