This essay is adapted from the Frankly episode posted on April 10th, 2026 titled, “Oil 201: What Happens When the Oil Stops Flowing.”

In the last essay, we explored what oil is, and how it’s effectively acting as an invisible fossil pixie dust throughout many of our lives. But there’s a parallel associated risk: we’ve built everything – our institutions, our governments, our stories, our expectations about the future – on this cheap energy input. Now, its scale and affordability are no longer guaranteed.

The Price Trap

When energy prices spike, entire systems can become fragile and often break. Because oil has been so consistently cheap, the economic logic has been to imagine and engineer thousands of mechanical processes around that cheapness.

The Industrial Revolution is really the story of adding hundreds or thousands of units of fossil energy to tasks that humans used to do by hand. A dairy farmer manually milking cows was limited to a few dozen animals. Modern industrial dairy applies enormous quantities of diesel, electricity, refrigeration, and transport to the same basic task, producing orders of magnitude more milk at a much lower price and higher profits – but importantly at a very different cost sensitivity.

The energy payoff of processes like this is terrible in pure physics and efficiency terms because lots of energy is wasted. However, the financial payoff has been enormous because the primary input to the process is energy that effectively costs almost nothing. This is why energy price spikes hit so hard in the global economy: our processes around the world were designed within the context of cheap energy, especially oil.

Even at $500 a barrel, oil would still be a remarkable gift for the work it performs for us. But our current industrial system could not function at anything close to those prices because every margin, business model, and supply chain was calibrated to cheap and stable energy inputs.

The per-unit margins were always thin, so when cheap energy turns expensive, the margin disappears and often turns negative.

We Eat Oil

Nowhere is this pattern more consequential than in the thing we all do three times per day: eat. To some people this might sound like an exaggeration, but when we sit down for a meal, what most of us are really eating is processed fossil fuels.

Contrary to all of human history, our food system now runs on energy deficit…and a huge one at that. Roughly ten calories of fossil hydrocarbons go into every one calorie of food on your plate. The tractors run on diesel, the fertilizer comes from natural gas, the pesticides come from petrochemicals, and the food is packaged and shipped on trucks and container ships where they’re kept cold the entire way.

What’s truly staggering is that roughly half the nitrogen in your body today carries a chemical signature from the Haber-Bosch industrial process, which makes synthetic fertilizer from natural gas. That single industrial process is what allows Earth to feed roughly four of our eight billion humans. Beyond food, our clean water, pumping, treating, desalinating and distributing it, also requires fossil fuel inputs.

When people talk about oil and gas, they’re mostly thinking of our cars, but we should also be thinking of groceries and dinner. With that said, even food is only one part of the story.

Supply Chains

Oil is woven into virtually everything we touch. Only about 40% of a barrel of oil becomes gasoline. The rest is diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, bunker fuel, asphalt, and feedstock for roughly 6,000 other products like medicines, plastics, surgical devices, synthetic clothing, electronics, contact lenses, tents, kayaks, the interior of our cars, and the list goes on.

Assumptions that electric cars or other substitutions would eliminate our need for oil misses the overwhelming majority of what non-gasoline oil actually does. All of these products are woven into global supply chains, which are now of extraordinary complexity. There are uncountable tiny, invisible components, each with their own petrochemical ancestry, each manufactured somewhere, shipped somewhere else, and assembled somewhere else. Only then are they shipped to stores and to us.

When people talk about supply chain disruptions, what they usually mean is energy and material disruptions.

Geography Is Destiny

That brings us to the importance of geography in this conversation. The United States sits on ancient ocean beds once filled with water and life millions of years ago, ultimately resulting in immense reservoirs of oil and gas. This is a primary reason why the U.S. has produced and consumed more oil than any country in history.

But remaining conventional reserves are mostly concentrated elsewhere. Around 50-60% of the world’s remaining conventional oil sits inside of a 600-mile triangle in Southwest Asia, a.k.a. the Middle East. Much of it – around 20% of global supply and 40% of what’s actually available for purchase internationally – passes through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which has become the center of the world’s attention for the last few weeks. As we’re quickly realizing, there are no alternative routes at anything close to that capacity.

A side note here – people like to blame Exxon, Shell, and the like for both oil price spikes and global heating/other overshoots. The reality is only around 12% of global oil reserves belong to publicly traded oil companies. The other 88% belong to national oil companies: Saudi Aramco, Rosneft, and the national companies of Iran, Iraq, China, and Venezuela. So swapping out Exxon’s executive for Greenpeace leadership would change almost nothing about global oil production.

Oil is a story of nations and geology, not corporations. By acknowledging this, we can also see that oil is concentrated in a few places, many of which are the center nodes of global conflict today.

The Depletion Treadmill

There’s a deeper problem at play here. Earth’s crude oil has technically always been running out, but today’s availability and low priced oil is running out faster than most people, and our financial system, realizes.

Most people are unaware that depletion, the rate at which we’re drawing down and drying up oil fields and wells, is accelerating, especially in the United States. Globally, conventional oil has been on a production plateau for about 15 years. Exxon itself shows existing global production will decline to 10% to 20% of its current level with no new drilling or tertiary extraction.

The last decade or so of global oil growth was mostly from U.S. shale, but shale is a fundamentally different beast than conventional oil. We widened the straw with fracking technology, so it looks like plenty is flowing, but we have to drill more, deeper, and faster just to keep production flat – bringing us that much closer to the eventual ‘slurping sound.’ After that, there’s nothing left.

Energy Quality and Power

By now, some of you might be thinking I’ve been ignoring other forms of energy throughout this brief analysis: hydro, nuclear, solar, and wind. But there’s a reason substitutes can’t simply step in.

Energy quality matters almost as much as energy quantity. Oil is liquid at room temperature, energy dense, portable, and storable. These qualities are what made modern civilization possible. Replacing it isn’t a matter of just matching kilowatt hours from another source. Our entire mining, shipping, rail, trucking, and personal transport system runs on oil. Despite the headlines about solar and electric vehicles, that is not likely going to change.

Here’s a key distinction: energy is the total amount of work available, while power is the rate at which you get that energy per unit time.

Biological creatures on Earth do not optimize for energy, we optimize for power. Organisms and economies that get more energy sooner outcompete those that don’t.

Oil and its products – gasoline, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel – contain unbelievable power. When burned, they give us ginormous amounts of work quickly, whenever and wherever we want it. Wind and solar deliver energy intermittently when the sun shines and the wind blows, sometimes giving enormous power bursts and sometimes giving nothing, especially depending on your location. Nuclear power can give us a constant stream of high power, but it’s difficult to ramp up and down and requires connection to a larger grid. It’s also capital intensive and costly.

Batteries are also a real and viable technology for storing electrical energy and smoothing out intermittency. But they add substantial cost to what’s often quoted as the “cheap” price of solar and wind, they require their own complex supply chains of lithium, cobalt, and other mined minerals, and they degrade and need replacing. Even the best batteries store energy at roughly 1/40th the density of diesel, which is why no one is proposing battery-powered container ships or long-haul aircraft.

Alternative energy sources will play a role in the human energy portfolio, but our current system was built around the qualities and cheap price of oil. The time, land, and material dimensions are almost never discussed, but they’re some of the main reasons direct substitution is so much harder than people assume, and why there are now warships in the Persian Gulf.

Limits to Substitution

If oil is this hard to replace, what is this energy transition we keep hearing about? Solar panels and wind turbines do not reproduce themselves. The sun and the wind are renewable, but the technologies we use to harness them are best labeled “rebuildable” because they require massive inputs of materials, energy, and supply-chain complexity to build. They also need to be rebuilt every 20 or 30 years.

Most alternative energy tech only produces electricity, which is very important, but represents only around 20% of what fossil hydrocarbons do in the world. Diesel for shipping, jet fuel for aviation, and petrochemical feedstocks do not have clean substitutes at scale.

Beyond these limits, there’s a deeper pattern. The current popular stories of an energy transition are really built upon a myth, a false narrative about the history of humans and energy. The reality is that we have never in human history fully transitioned off an energy source, we always add new sources on top of the old.

This pattern is based on Jevons Paradox: when we find a more efficient way to use a resource, we don’t tend to use less of it, we tend to use more.

Coal efficient steam engines didn’t reduce coal consumption, they made coal available for more things and demand exploded. The same pattern has played out with almost every energy efficiency gain since. LED light bulbs use less electricity per bulb, so we put them everywhere. Fuel-efficient engines made driving cheaper, so we drove more and built suburbs further out.

Paradoxically, in the same way you will spend most of your pay raise, energy efficiency doesn’t shrink our demand. It expands the bounds of what we can extract, actually feeding our demand. This is why technological efficiency alone cannot solve an energy and resource problem.

Beyond Oil 201

The deeper question here is about what happens when there is less energy available overall. Cheap energy builds complex systems. Complex systems depend on cheap energy. When energy gets tight, complexity unravels. Current alternatives cannot replace what cheap oil does at the scale and speed our current system requires.

Next Tuesday, in the final essay of this trilogy, I will explain what all this means for money and civilization, and what comes next for us as individuals and societies living through the downslope of the Carbon Pulse.

Thanks for reading. More to come soon.

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