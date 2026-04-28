The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Paul's avatar
Paul
8h

I agree with your conclusions just about completely. They're perfectly logical, given the premises they're built on.

What I can't put my head around is the ignorance, at least publicly displayed, of just about all political figures regarding the long-term ramifications of the energy predicament. Ditto the vast majority of people. Sure, there is all sorts of talk about diversification, green deals this and that, but not a squeak about the long-term civilization ramifications. They continue building highways and other infrastructure for oil-driven economy, just about nothing that doesn't require fossil fuels.

What gives? Head in the sand? They don't want to cause panic? Total ignorance/stupidity? They got something up their sleeve - some unknown source of energy?

Some people put the end of usable oil at decades from now, I think Art Berman, who is very conservative, mentioned 70 years.

How do you explain the discrepancy between what looks like an imminent emergency and the general complacency?

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
8h

I’m not disputing that something will give, but then I keep hearing that there are still massive reserves of shale oil around the globe which we haven’t tapped into yet?

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