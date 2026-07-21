The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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New Lindisfarne's avatar
New Lindisfarne
14h

This was a deeply satisfying read. Thank You as always.

Btw I love that you and Daniel Schmachtenberger cross-pollinated along the way, as well as you and Audrey Tang, just to name two maverick bold fresh expressions of humanity. Every one the richer.

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David MacLeod's avatar
David MacLeod
8m

According to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook report by the EIA, published July 7, 2026:

Current “peaks”:

World Oil & NGL production: 108.89 million barrels per day in Sept. 2025

Crude Oil: 80.88 million barrels per day in Sept. 2025

OPEC Total: 30.78 million barrels per day in Feb. 2026

US Total Crude: 13.86 million barrels per day in October 2025, but then went to 13.89 estimated for June 2026 (we need to check this number again next month)

"Gulf of America": 2.06 million barrels per day in April 2026, and 2.06 again in June 2026

Lower 48: 11.44 million barrels per day in July 2025 (showing 11.41 in June, 2026)

Permian: 6.72 million barrels per day in November 2025, and then 6.80 in May and June, 2026

Bakken + Eagle Ford + Permian: 9.15 million barrels per day in November 2025, and then 9.18 in May and again in June, 2026

It seems to me that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting higher prices and greater demand have nudged U.S. production by a very small amount - much less than you'd expect if we truly had more available to drill.

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