This essay is adapted from the Frankly episode posted on October 3rd, 2025 titled, “Peak Oil, Ponzi Pyramids, and Planetary Boundaries.”

Back in September of 2024, I went to New York for Climate Week. Returning to New York City is always strange, because I used to work on what might be considered the “beating heart” of the global economic Superorganism and the headquarters of fungible, digital claims on reality: Wall Street.

Walking these streets 25 years later, knowing what I know now, felt akin to a Twilight Zone episode… but from an aerial view. It was also amazing, fascinating, and motivating to be there trying to sow small seeds for better futures.

After returning home, I reflected on a few things, with a focus on the juxtaposition of the global economic financial situation and the global planetary ecological situation. I’d like to share those thoughts with you here.

The (Wide-Boundary) Pyramid of Human Decision-Making

Hierarchy of Human Decision-making

One person I met at Climate Week complimented me on this graph, which we’ve used quite a few times, that shows a hierarchy of modern cultural priorities: the factors that humans use to make decisions.

This hierarchy isn’t based on what the median human cares about necessarily. In reality, the median human probably cares about the things that are lowest on this hierarchy: the environment and well-being of our citizens. Rather, this hierarchy of decision-making demonstrates the way that power manifests in our system and impacts the choices we make.

Exter's Pyramid

This conversation, and being in New York City, reminded me of the Exter Pyramid, which is a financial concept named after John Exter, who was a Federal Reserve economist. It shows a pyramid of various financial markers of wealth and describes how, during financial booms, capital flows upward toward higher-risk, higher-return assets and derivatives. The inverse is also true: when there’s a panic and corresponding flight to quality, wealth flees back down this pyramid towards safer and more tangible assets.

Exter’s Pyramid is inverted because there’s vastly more wealth in derivatives and leveraged claims-on-other-things at the top than there are physical things at the bottom, like gold. So when panic takes hold, not everything fits into the narrow base and some of the assets at the top are destroyed.

It’s a useful framework for thinking about systemic financial risk, and why “gold bugs” view precious metals as the ultimate safe haven when trust in the financial system erodes. We saw this manifesting in late 2025, when gold and silver were making new daily highs: silver up 145%, gold surpassing $4,000 an ounce. I don’t really see this as a panic, or even a “trade,” but more of a giant asset allocation from markers of wealth to “real” wealth.

The financial system -- the "whole" system from a narrow-boundary perspective.

However, this entire framework is a narrow boundary one, as many people will discover in coming decades. This view considers the financial system to be the whole system. But when we switch to using a wider-boundary lens, we see that the biophysical pyramid is even wider than we first thought.

The wide-boundary perspective shows that energy and material flows, along with a functioning biosphere, underpin the financial system.

From a biophysical vantage point, all money and credit are just claims on energy and materials, because when you spend a dollar, it’s ultimately spent on something physical. This means that all the higher financial layers sit on top of the throughput of fuels, ores, wood, soil, water, and oxygen cycling. A single barrel of oil contains the equivalent of around 5 years of human work, and therefore is many thousands of times more powerful than its cost. So if we remove affordable power, or even a fraction of it, the whole stack shrinks regardless of interest rates or the value of gold.

In an even wider-boundary sense, below gold and energy are the unpriced foundations of all our financial accounts: ecosystems that make oxygen, balance the water cycle, build soil, and host biodiverse species we benefit from. Our economy treats these as free until they’re damaged or impaired, at which point the pyramid doesn’t just wobble…it implodes.

I think popularizing a wide-boundary Exter Pyramid might help expose some of our culture’s ecology and energy blindness. We mistake the rising financial claims in our world for rising real wealth. When those physical supports – which are invisible to many – tighten, paper promises will cascade down towards the real floor: energy, materials, basic needs, and functioning natural ecosystems.

And part of that is (as most of you know) oil.

IEA Global Oil Update

In September of 2025, right before Climate Week, the International Energy Agency released a refreshing (for them) report on world oil data and analysis. The IEA has long been the cheerleader for a lower carbon, more renewable energy future alongside continued economic growth, AKA Green Growth. But if you didn’t know the author of this report, you might think that it was me or one of my colleagues, because it actually treated oil and gas depletion like phenomena. Let’s walk through a few of the charts from this report.

Oil production by type, from IEA's "The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates" report.

In this first chart on the left, we’re looking at oil production by type for the last 25 years. We can see that conventional oil, shown in the dark blue, light blue, and turquoise, has been on a flat to declining plateau during that time.

This brings up the question, what is oil really? What are all the things we consider oil? I was asking this question almost 20 years ago on The Oil Drum, and it’s still an extremely relevant question to be asking decades later.

I want you to recall that natural gas liquids, shown in green on the chart, often only have 50% of the BTU content of a barrel of oil. A lot of it is ethane, which isn’t even used for diesel, asphalt, or gasoline, but rather to make plastic bags. When we see natural gas liquids on a chart like this, what’s actually growing are things we previously didn’t even consider to be oil at all.

In fact, if you look at the accompanying chart on the right labeled “Average annual change,” it gives a clear view of what has grown over the five-year segments of the last 25 years: natural gas liquids and tight oil. Most of the conventional oil – the good stuff – in the light and dark blue is actually declining. We’re just adding lower quality resources on top.

So how does this aggregate globally?

Oil production by region/country, from IEA's "The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates" report

On this chart, which shows oil production by region/country, the graph on the left shows OPEC and Russia having basically flat growth for the last 20 years, while the graph on the right shows that non-OPEC/Russia countries seem to be growing. But this is a misleading graph: the bottom part in dark red, which is the United States, is really the only one growing due to the shale revolution of the last couple decades. If they had put the United States at the top of this graph, all other countries would have been clearly flat or declining. Again, a lot of this is tight oil or shale oil: more costly, rapidly depleting, different energy properties, and with higher negative environmental impact.

Average annual conventional oil and gas discoveries, from IEA's "The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates" report.

Here’s another chart illustrating that in order to burn oil, you need to extract it, and in order to extract it, you need to find it.

This graph shows how much oil and gas discovery there’s been from the 1960s to today. The amount we’re finding has been dropping dramatically. We also found the most abundant and easiest to reach reserves first. It might look like there’s a lot left, but what’s left is smaller, more costly, and more difficult to find. On top of that, much of it is in places that don’t like the United States or the Global North very much.

Tight oil and shale gas projected production based on natural declines, from IEA's "The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates" report .

The alternating shades of blue show all the wells in the United States that were drilled in that year and how rapidly they decline. These are stacked on top of previously drilled and declining wells. As of 2025, if we completely stopped drilling new wells, there would be a precipitous decline in the next decade for both tight oil and shale gas.

Projected global oil and natural gas supply and demand, from Exxon's "Sustained oil and gas investment is more important than ever" report.

Exxon also had a similar graph in a recent report, shown above.

Given that conventional oil supply is already declining, this means if we did nothing more, the decline above is what would happen to all the existing oil production in the world. We would go from roughly 100 million barrels per day to around 16 million barrels per day in the next 25 years.

If this happened, it would have unbelievably massive implications for the global economy and beyond. This is a “bookend” scenario showing us an extreme, so it won’t happen. But clearly we are not going to stop drilling new wells in 2025, and realistic projections would incorporate these additions. Some have been incorporated into the IEA’s report.

Production outlook from projects that have received financial approval but are not yet producing, from IEA's "The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates" report.

For example, to make this more accurate, we would have to add projects that have financial approval but are not yet drilling, shown above. Looking out to 2050, we can see that these projects add up to 8 million barrels of production per day, which then declines down to 2 million barrels per day – mostly from the Middle East.

Oil and natural gas production with no investments added to investment in existing and approved projects, from IEA's "The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates" report.

Gap between investment scenario and global demand over coming decades, from IEA's "The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates" report.

If we add these together and stack them on top of the “no investment” scenario, pictured above, then there’s still a massive gap even between this scenario and what is expected to be needed and demanded globally over the coming decades.

A brief aside on that note: the concept of peak oil was originally just focused on the world’s limited supply of oil based on geology. It’s a finite substance that took millions to tens of millions of years to form, and we’re drawing it down in 150 years. This is an issue with supply.

More recently, the idea of “peak demand” has become popular. This is the idea that the oil age will end because we drive electric cars and replace our energy needs with other substitutes, so we’ll no longer have a need for oil. I’ve never found this idea convincing because one barrel of oil does around five years of my work when combined with a machine. This is indistinguishable from magic, and I don’t think it’s likely that we voluntarily walk away from what I like to call “fossil pixie dust.”

I actually think something like “peak affordability” is a much more important concept, describing how affordability for the average person will decline more than oil production when a recession comes. A lot of demand will drop because people won’t be able to afford things beyond basic needs, which will push the prices for everything else down, including the price of oil. This creates a positive feedback loop: at (for example) $40 per barrel, the United States won’t be drilling for more oil, because we would then be down to the low-quality dregs, which require a higher and higher price to make a return.

So this is all to say that the IEA, without any fanfare, is painting a picture of supply constraints, and we’re going to need massive global investment into oil and gas infrastructure to avoid steep declines.

Additional Thoughts on Peak Oil

The other thing I want to comment on is that twenty years ago, when I first started writing on peak oil and everything surrounding it, I certainly got some things wrong. There were a lot of moments where people “cried wolf.” But it started the cultural conversation about oil, oil depletion, and the centrality of this fossil hydrocarbon to our lifestyles. Now it’s like crickets.

It seems that everyone I know in the oil industry takes for granted that oil is peaking now, or at least will be peaking in the near future. The United States has likely already peaked permanently. We had 13.6 million barrels, and now we’re down to 13.2, and we need $50-60 per barrel of oil as a bare minimum price to keep drilling. We’re bumping around peak oil by adding ethane and plastic bags and other things to the total, but generally, we’re there. All of a sudden, it snuck up on us.

The larger point is that Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and other nations are well aware of the game theory of the master resource. We’re seeing conflicts in the Middle East, and more nations are starting to choose sides with BRICS and alternative currency systems. These are all in response to a growing, but not publicly acknowledged, recognition of limits. The question becomes, how are we going to control what’s left on the downslope?

When we talk about peaks, generally we show these symmetrical, normal curves with an upslope and downslope. But we have to remember that, while these are geological forecasts, the downslope will really be a socioeconomic and political event. The upslope was written by geology and economics, and the downslope will be written by crisis management…or mismanagement. Once we’re past the peak, we’re in uncharted territory where human systems will matter way more than geology. Peak oil graphs are really just suggesting to us the date when we lose control of the narrative.

I’ve joked – but not really joked – about the concept of draining America first. That a wise country would print money and buy other people’s oil, keeping their oil in the ground for as long as possible, the opposite of what we’re doing. How long is it before some nations recognize that oil in today’s world is power and then throttle down their internal production to save for a rainy day?

Seventh Planetary Boundary Breached

There’s one more thing I want to touch on before closing today. While I was in New York, Johan Rockström, a previous podcast guest, announced in the Planetary Health Check that we have exceeded a seventh of the nine planetary boundaries: ocean acidification.

Planetary boundaries framework by the Stockholm Resilience Centre of Stockholm University.

We’ve already exceeded six other planetary boundaries. Levels of novel entities, such as plastics and endocrine-disrupting chemicals, have been found everywhere from the Mariana Trench to the North Pole. We’ve also exceeded the safe zones for climate change, biosphere integrity, land system change, freshwater change, and the biogeochemical flows of phosphorus and nitrogen.

In 2025, it became clear that we’ve also breached the safe level of acidity in the oceans.

There’s not a straightforward line-in-the-sand moment here, but we know that oceans have absorbed around 30% of the carbon dioxide we’ve emitted, and that in turn, they’ve become 30% more acidic. They’ve also absorbed about 90% of the additional heat in the biosphere.

So as we hit all-time highs in the financial markets, we are also hitting all-time lows in the functioning and stability of our global ecosystems.

In a full circle moment, I found it fascinating to be in New York, where the people that are studying and concerned about ecology, future generations, other species, deep time, and Earth (a group I consider myself to be a part of) were laser-focused on what to do about the ecological crisis that we’re in.

What happens when these worlds fully collide is yet to be written.

Concluding Thoughts

This has been a bit of a grab bag of things that have been working through my mental RAM recently. They’re all connected, just as we’re all connected.

Peak oil and breached planetary boundaries are here, but it’s also true that after basic needs, the best things in life are free.

It’s my hope that normalizing these conversations will result in some unknown future responses that steer us toward futures better than the default.

More to say very soon. I hope you’re all well.

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