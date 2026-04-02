The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Esther Chandy's avatar
Esther Chandy
4d

Dear Nate

It took me a while to get a broad sense of what you do. You embody what has been discussed in this article:

https://orionmagazine.org/article/interstitium-scientific-discovery-anatomy/

I hope you or someone in your team gets the time to read it because it may inform you of other angles you hadn't thought about perhaps

With love and respect

Esther

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1 reply by Nate Hagens
GhostOnTheHalfShell's avatar
GhostOnTheHalfShell
3d

It’s hard to imagine Adam Smith would accept what the invisible hand statement has been spun into. I’ve read more of the theory of moral sentiments than I have the wealth of nations and that first book is a very lengthy treatise on the role and importance of empathy, which in his time was called sympathy to the human animal.

Implicit with the invisible hand would be the moral sentiments that would shape the behavior of a butcher baker or brewer within their community.

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